Brazil's Copel plans to invest US$420mn in 2023
Brazil’s Copel, the power utility in Paraná state, plans to invest 2.18bn reais (US$420mn) in 2023, down from the 2.3bn reais it invested in 2022, the company said on Wednesday.
Most of this year’s capex (1.9bn reais) will be earmarked for the distribution segment, aimed at the improvement of operational efficiency and cost reduction through programs such as Paraná trifásico and Smart Grid.
Carried out by the state-run company since 2021, these initiatives seek to renovate depreciated assets in rural areas, improve quality and agility in services, increase integration with smart cities, and enhance information collection via network sensing.
Copel posted a 621mn-real net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 57% year-on-year.
The company’s financial result was partially affected by a 144mn-real impairment related to the Araucária (UEGA) natural gas-fired plant, which is for sale.
Copel’s highlights during 2022 include the start of operations at the Jandaíra wind power complex (90.1MW), in Rio Grande do Norte, and the extension of the concession contract of its gas distribution utility Compagás.
