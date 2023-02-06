Brazil
News

Brazil's Mato Grosso state plans to build 129 bridges

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 06, 2023
Other (Infrastructure Operators) Tenders Logistics / Supply Chains State Government Bridge Public Investment Licensing & Concessions Engineering Contractor Company
On February 14, Brazil’s Mato Grosso state will auction construction and studies tenders for 129 bridges involving 47.6mn reais (US$9.27mn).

Applying the differentiated contracting regime, construction will be divided into 13 lots. The bridges must be finished one year after contract signing. The tender notice can be seen here.

One contract involves 21 concrete bridges on the MT-060 highway, part of efforts to eliminate wooden bridges from the state’s main tourist artery.

