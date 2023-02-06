On February 14, Brazil’s Mato Grosso state will auction construction and studies tenders for 129 bridges involving 47.6mn reais (US$9.27mn).

Applying the differentiated contracting regime, construction will be divided into 13 lots. The bridges must be finished one year after contract signing. The tender notice can be seen here.

One contract involves 21 concrete bridges on the MT-060 highway, part of efforts to eliminate wooden bridges from the state’s main tourist artery.