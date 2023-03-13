Brazil's Samarco advances tailings filtering program
Iron ore pellet producer Samarco Mineração, a JV between Brazil’s Vale and Australia’s BHP, is advancing a tailings filtering program, a crucial step toward resuming full production.
As part of the program, the company received a press filter for dry stacking at the Germano Complex, in Mariana city, and will build a 19mn-real (US$3.65mn) filtering plant and experimental landfills to analyze geotechnical behavior of tailings piles and disposal options, Samarco said in a press release.
Samarco had to halt operations from 2015 to 2020, after its Fundão tailings dam collapsed and destroyed two villages, killing 19.
The company resumed partial operations in 2021 and implemented a filtering system and dry stacking of around 80% of tailings.
Full production of 30Mt/y is expected to be achieved by 2028.
