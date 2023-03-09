Chile govt urged to seek consensus after lower house rejects tax reform
Chile’s lower house rejected debating a tax reform bill under which the government planned to collect 3.6% of GDP.
Finance minister Mario Marcel said the rejection prevents progress toward a “fairer tax system, which meant that those who earned more would pay proportionally more,” according to local media.
More funds were expected to come through a special tax on higher incomes, a wealth tax and the reduction of tax exemptions, among others. Funds were planned to finance an increase in the basic pension, better public healthcare and public security, among others.
But opponents claimed the reform lacked legal certainty to encourage investment and would have affected economic growth, job creation and small and medium-sized enterprises.
The government can persist with the reforms in the senate, although two-thirds of those lawmakers present would be required to vote in favor. Meanwhile, a new mining royalty bill continues to be debated in congress.
The president of mining association Sonami, Jorge Riesco, said in a statement that it was crucial to create "a legal and tax framework that allows the implementation of the important portfolio of projects, without losing competitiveness against other mining countries."
Riesco also called for the easing of the permitting process and guarantees of technical management of the institutional framework.
The rejection of the reform bill should be a warning for the government when it comes to the mining royalty bill that was approved by the senate's mining committee in January and is now being processed by the upper house's finance committee, Daniel Weinstein, a mining lawyer and partner at Urzúa Abogados, told BNamericas.
The government “should consider what happened and ensure that the royalty that will be voted on in the senate generates consensus, since it is totally feasible to increase collection while remaining competitive.” To increase collection, Weinstein advocated investment incentives.
As the royalty bill stands, it would mean companies producing more than the equivalent of 50,000t/y of fine copper would pay 1% as a tax on sales if they turn a profit, in addition to an 8-26% tax on operating earnings, depending on the operating margin.
Community 'frustration' a rising risk for miners in LatAm
Mining companies in Latin America are facing a potential surge in community conflicts amid frustration at a lack of change following the election o...
Chile's investment plan could benefit copper mining
President Boric announced the Invest in Chile Plan to boost the economy and increase investment by 5% by 2023.
