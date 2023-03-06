Chile’s mining minister, Marcela Hernando, confirmed that the national lithium policy, to be presented this year, will remain in line with the government program.

"We are clear that the State is the owner of lithium, and for the president, that [ownership] is not transferable. State companies will sign agreements with private parties," Hernando (pictured) told radio broadcaster Cooperativa on Monday.

The draft policy involves consultations with indigenous communities, lawmakers and stakeholders and the creation of a national lithium company, for which the government is organizing a dialog as it prepares for difficult legislative negotiations, Hernando said.

Some lawmakers are opposed to a lithium policy similar to the copper framework, as 73% of copper mining is private. But Hernando said the government program stipulates the development of local lithium initiatives and productive chains, along with adding value, transparency and fair compensation.

She also said state companies Codelco and Enami are maintaining their lithium strategies while the national policy is being developed.

Codelco started exploring the Salar de Maricunga in 2020, investing US$23mn, in partnership with private parties. Enami Litio, meanwhile, was created late last year for research, exploration and production purposes, and may also serve third parties.

Communist senator Daniel Nuñez was recently reported as saying that the planned model for the lithium company prevents “implementing a new model of sustainable development of natural resources.”

If the current trajectory is maintained, he claimed, “all the mistakes Chile has made with copper will be repeated,” comparing the planned model with the existing one, which allows tenders with private participation.

Smelter closure

A bill to formalize the closure of Codelco’s Ventanas smelter was voted in the lower house on Monday.

Codelco workers and residents of surrounding communities participated in the process. Officials said most of Ventanas operations will continue. Investments will be made to increase capacity and bring operation in line with socio-environmental standards, Hernando said.

Closure of the smelter area, however, will start in May and take around six years, depending on Codelco's actions and the closure plan presented to copper commission Cochilco and geological service Sernageomin.

As part of the process, the ministry must develop policies that facilitate building efficient, profitable and non-polluting smelters, according to Hernando.