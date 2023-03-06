Chile
News

Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Politics Public-private partnership (PPP) Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Lithium Carbonate Public Investment Lithium Hydroxide
Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium

Chile’s mining minister, Marcela Hernando, confirmed that the national lithium policy, to be presented this year, will remain in line with the government program.

"We are clear that the State is the owner of lithium, and for the president, that [ownership] is not transferable. State companies will sign agreements with private parties," Hernando (pictured) told radio broadcaster Cooperativa on Monday.

The draft policy involves consultations with indigenous communities, lawmakers and stakeholders and the creation of a national lithium company, for which the government is organizing a dialog as it prepares for difficult legislative negotiations, Hernando said.

Some lawmakers are opposed to a lithium policy similar to the copper framework, as 73% of copper mining is private. But Hernando said the government program stipulates the development of local lithium initiatives and productive chains, along with adding value, transparency and fair compensation.

She also said state companies Codelco and Enami are maintaining their lithium strategies while the national policy is being developed.

Codelco started exploring the Salar de Maricunga in 2020, investing US$23mn, in partnership with private parties. Enami Litio, meanwhile, was created late last year for research, exploration and production purposes, and may also serve third parties.

Communist senator Daniel Nuñez was recently reported as saying that the planned model for the lithium company prevents “implementing a new model of sustainable development of natural resources.”

If the current trajectory is maintained, he claimed, “all the mistakes Chile has made with copper will be repeated,” comparing the planned model with the existing one, which allows tenders with private participation.

Smelter closure

bill to formalize the closure of Codelco’s Ventanas smelter was voted in the lower house on Monday.

Codelco workers and residents of surrounding communities participated in the process. Officials said most of Ventanas operations will continue. Investments will be made to increase capacity and bring operation in line with socio-environmental standards, Hernando said.

Closure of the smelter area, however, will start in May and take around six years, depending on Codelco's actions and the closure plan presented to copper commission Cochilco and geological service Sernageomin.

As part of the process, the ministry must develop policies that facilitate building efficient, profitable and non-polluting smelters, according to Hernando.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Codelco seeks renewable energy supplier

Codelco seeks renewable energy supplier

The Chilean state miner also signed an agreement with generator AES Andes to replace coal-based electric power with renewable energy at two of its ...

Minera Escondida unveils US$590mn tailings project

Minera Escondida unveils US$590mn tailings project

The Chilean subsidiary of BHP wants to reprocess tailings from a site in Antofagasta region.

Antofagasta Minerals' Antucoya hits 32Mt target

Antofagasta Minerals' Antucoya hits 32Mt target

Codelco boosts decarbonization plans with new AES Andes agreement

Codelco boosts decarbonization plans with new AES Andes agreement

Is Chile’s mining sector wasting its potential?

Is Chile’s mining sector wasting its potential?

Chilean lawmakers agree to postpone law on mining reform to 2024

Chilean lawmakers agree to postpone law on mining reform to 2024

Chile's Minera del Pacífico files project to extend iron ore operation

Chile's Minera del Pacífico files project to extend iron ore operation

The role of the circular economy in Chilean mining

The role of the circular economy in Chilean mining

Senate mining committee approves Chile's royalty bill

Senate mining committee approves Chile's royalty bill

Anglo American Chile looking to raise efficiency, cut water use in a challenging 2023

Anglo American Chile looking to raise efficiency, cut water use in a challenging 2023

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: HRD SpA  (HRD)
  • HRD SpA is a company that leases drilling and driver equipment for the construction of solar parks. It also offers drilling services from 4” to 12” up to 200 meters deep.

Latest news

What comes next in the impeachment procedure of Ecuador's President Lasso

What comes next in the impeachment procedure of Ecuador's President Lasso

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

Which Petrobras divestments are potentially at risk?

How Colombia plans to boost digital connectivity

How Colombia plans to boost digital connectivity

Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium

Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium