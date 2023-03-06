Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium
Chile’s mining minister, Marcela Hernando, confirmed that the national lithium policy, to be presented this year, will remain in line with the government program.
"We are clear that the State is the owner of lithium, and for the president, that [ownership] is not transferable. State companies will sign agreements with private parties," Hernando (pictured) told radio broadcaster Cooperativa on Monday.
The draft policy involves consultations with indigenous communities, lawmakers and stakeholders and the creation of a national lithium company, for which the government is organizing a dialog as it prepares for difficult legislative negotiations, Hernando said.
Some lawmakers are opposed to a lithium policy similar to the copper framework, as 73% of copper mining is private. But Hernando said the government program stipulates the development of local lithium initiatives and productive chains, along with adding value, transparency and fair compensation.
She also said state companies Codelco and Enami are maintaining their lithium strategies while the national policy is being developed.
Codelco started exploring the Salar de Maricunga in 2020, investing US$23mn, in partnership with private parties. Enami Litio, meanwhile, was created late last year for research, exploration and production purposes, and may also serve third parties.
Communist senator Daniel Nuñez was recently reported as saying that the planned model for the lithium company prevents “implementing a new model of sustainable development of natural resources.”
If the current trajectory is maintained, he claimed, “all the mistakes Chile has made with copper will be repeated,” comparing the planned model with the existing one, which allows tenders with private participation.
Smelter closure
A bill to formalize the closure of Codelco’s Ventanas smelter was voted in the lower house on Monday.
Codelco workers and residents of surrounding communities participated in the process. Officials said most of Ventanas operations will continue. Investments will be made to increase capacity and bring operation in line with socio-environmental standards, Hernando said.
Closure of the smelter area, however, will start in May and take around six years, depending on Codelco's actions and the closure plan presented to copper commission Cochilco and geological service Sernageomin.
As part of the process, the ministry must develop policies that facilitate building efficient, profitable and non-polluting smelters, according to Hernando.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Codelco seeks renewable energy supplier
The Chilean state miner also signed an agreement with generator AES Andes to replace coal-based electric power with renewable energy at two of its ...
Minera Escondida unveils US$590mn tailings project
The Chilean subsidiary of BHP wants to reprocess tailings from a site in Antofagasta region.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Morión Mining 48
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Modification reception and shipment of bulk minerals
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Cardenilla Mine Operational Closure
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Rinconada de Alcones
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: El Llano Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Nora Plant Project Optimization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Northern District
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Normalization Operational Continuity Vallenar Plant ENAMI
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Operational Continuity Integration Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Centinela Second Concentrator
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gea Ambiental
- Company: Minera Andrea SpA (Minera Andrea)
- Company: Satelite SpA
- Company: Caracle Creek Chile SpA
- Company: HRD SpA (HRD)
-
HRD SpA is a company that leases drilling and driver equipment for the construction of solar parks. It also offers drilling services from 4” to 12” up to 200 meters deep.
- Company: Boro Ingenieria
- Company: Alerce Ingeniería y Construcción SpA
- Company: United States Embassy Chile / Embajada de Estados Unidos en Chile (US Embassy Chile / Embajada de EE.UU. en Chile)
-
The mission of the United States Embassy in Chile is to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries. Its activities are focused on promoting commercial relations by id...