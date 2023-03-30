Chile publishes green hydrogen project evaluation criteria
Chile’s environmental review service SEA has introduced a set of green hydrogen project evaluation criteria.
The country has multiple projects in the development phase, targeting both the domestic and export markets.
A central pillar of the framework involves developers outlining where the project is positioned within their respective value chain, so that the evaluation is limited to the scope of the project in question.
Projects targeting local offtakers and leveraging existing infrastructure and know-how are likely to lead the charge, followed by gigawatt-scale export facilities from the second half of the decade.
No utility-scale green hydrogen project has entered the environmental review system yet.
Read the SEA document here, in Spanish.
***
Chile and Uruguay – among countries in South America’s green hydrogen vanguard – have signed energy partnership agreements with Germany.
Both South American nations are working to decarbonize and are eyeing opportunities in the sphere of exports of green hydrogen and its derivatives.
During a trip to Germany, Chilean energy minister Diego Pardow inked an agreement to expand an energy partnership agreement between the two countries.
“This will make it possible to advance in a strategic planning process between both countries that allow reaching carbon neutrality in different productive spheres such as electricity generation, the housing sector, mobility, industry, among others,” the Chilean energy ministry said in a statement.
Officials also announced a scholarship program under which Chileans can participate in hydrogen-related training programs at a German technical institution.
Pardow, who visited a Siemens Energy electrolyzer plant, was also due to ink hydrogen-related agreements with Hamburg port. Earlier in the week he signed similar accords in Holland.
Uruguay, meanwhile, signed an energy partnership agreement with Germany covering green hydrogen, energy efficiency, electromobility and battery storage, Uruguay’s energy ministry said in a statement. The accord spans technical cooperation and knowledge sharing.
Uruguayan energy minister Omar Paganini said in a statement: “This agreement reinforces Uruguay’s commitment to decarbonization and Germany’s recognition of our track record and potential. Uruguay can develop a central role as a supplier of new renewable energy sources, with a clearly complementary profile with European countries.
"Today, the diversification of suppliers is strategic in geopolitical terms, and the countries of the South, with a surplus of renewable energy, are part of the solution.”
With future green hydrogen demand forecast but a lack of renewable energy resources and spare land, Germany – like other EU countries – will likely become a net green hydrogen importer.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Uruguay)
Spotlight: The keys LatAm needs to harness offshore wind
The new industry must be accompanied by development in areas including transmission and especially in local supply chains and port infrastructure, ...
Chile sets NCRE milestone, minister discusses 40% target bill
Also, Uruguay obtained 100% of power from clean sources while Argentina reported non-conventional renewables coverage for January-September.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Solar Clementine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Corso Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: El Cardenal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Quebrada de Talca Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Earth Photovoltaic Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Aguas Claras Solar Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Chachaic Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Parronal Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: San Serapio Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: La Quinta Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Uruguay)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: EcoMetrix Incorporated
- Company: Vestas Turbinas Eólicas De Uruguay S.A. (Vestas Uruguay)
-
Montevideo-based Vestas Turbinas Eólicas De Uruguay S.A. is the local subsidiary of Danish company Vestas Wind Systems. Directly controlled by Vestas Mediterranean, the company ...
- Company: Lanas Trinidad S.A. (Lanas Trinidad)
- Company: Areaflin S.A. (Areaflin)
- Company: Lafemir S.A. (Tecnogroup)
- Company: Administración Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE)
-
Uruguay's state-run power firm Administración Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE) is engaged in the generation, distribution and sale of electric power. The firm ...
- Company: Unidad Reguladora de Servicios de Energía y Agua (Ursea Uruguay)
-
Unidad Reguladora de Servicios de Energía y Agua (Ursea) is an Uruguayan stet agency based in Montevideo, which was created in 2002 to regulate, inspect and advise the energy, f...
- Company: Ministerio de Industria Energía y Minería de la República Oriental del Uruguay (MIEM Uruguay)
-
Uruguay's industry, energy and mining ministry is responsible for proposing policies for the mining, energy, industrial and telecommunications sectors in order to transform and ...
- Company: Palmatir S.A. (Palmatir)
-
Uruguayan company Palmatir S.A. was created to design, build, operate and maintain the 50MW Peralto I wind farm in Uruguay's Tacuarembó department. The plant consists of 25, 2MW...
- Company: Ensol S.A.