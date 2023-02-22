China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) does raise some significant social and environmental concerns for Latin America, but the extensive global infrastructure program is also an opportunity for the region to improve regulation following a period of relative relaxation of rules.

“There is a possibility, with greater dialogue and coordination, to take advantage of this moment of increased Chinese demand and for Latin America to vocalize to increase the value chain and not simply be a source of commodities and also be a market for manufactured goods,” Rebecca Ray, senior academic researcher at Boston University’s Pardee School for Global Studies, she told BNamericas during a webinar.

She highlighted that all eyes are now on Chile, Bolivia, Argentina and Mexico as they develop their lithium markets, which China is obviously interested in, but also pointed out that countries including Brazil and Mexico are working to develop electric vehicle manufacturing, another sector in which Beijing is investing heavily.

Ray said that after the end of the commodity boom in 2012, governments in Latin America moved towards less restrictive social and environmental norms in order to attract Chinese investments, but underlined that this has caused additional problems, citing the example of the Las Bambas copper project in Peru (pictured), which was developed by China’s MMG and has been repeatedly halted by local protests.

This happened because “environmental and social risks weren’t identified early enough because the regulations had been relaxed, and so there have been on-and-off protests,” she explained during a webinar on green governance in the BRI in Latin America and South East Asia, organized by the Wilson Institute.

Meanwhile, Cecilia Han Springer, assistant director for Boston University’s Global China Initiative, said that energy is another sector in which Latin America could leverage BRI investments to improve green governance, although this will depend on how much local governments are willing to push renewables and move away from coal- and oil-fired generation.

She added that moves such as the acquisition of Chilean power distributor CGE by China State Grid could also help support these efforts.

“Improving grid infrastructure, including transmission lines, is going to be necessary for countries to integrate renewable energies into their systems,” she emphasized.

The BRI is a global infrastructure and investment program aimed at connecting countries across Asia, Latin America, Europe and Africa through a network of roads, railways, ports, pipelines and other infrastructure projects, with the aim of fostering economic development, trade, and cultural exchange.