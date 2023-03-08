Climate change is expected to crank up friction between Latin American countries, particularly those that share key resources, as natural disasters are forecast to worsen existing issues such as food security, mass migration, water scarcity and public health, experts claim.

“Climate change is pressuring natural resources further. These resources will continue declining as the population grows and they will be a source of conflict,” María Emilia Undurraga, former agriculture minister of Chile, told BNamericas following a climate change and regional security seminar held by Columbia Global Centers and Athena Lab.

This will be the case especially in countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, who share several waterways and have experienced serious episodes of drought in recent times.

Argentina and Paraguay have also clashed over a toll implemented by the former on cargo transported via the Paraná-Paraguay waterway, and Argentina uses water from shared rivers for generating energy as well.

In this respect, Undurraga said that these potential conflicts need to be resolved quickly, not only because of the damage they could cause, but also to find essential ways to boost sustainable development.

During the event, the former minister highlighted that food prices in Chile increased nearly 24% last year compared with 14% worldwide, but warned that this was not due to climate change, but because of logistical disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In that regard, she warned that Chile’s food security is highly vulnerable to climate change, as it imports over 80% of the corn it consumes, as well as 50% of its rice.

Argentina is already reporting lower harvest figures due to a lack of rainfall, while Chile is undergoing a record-breaking drought of its own.

Another issue that could be worsened by climate change is mass migration. While Latin America is no stranger to this phenomenon, climate-related problems could exacerbate it and push even more people into cities, which entails risks of its own, Susana Adamo, a researcher at the Center for International Earth Science Information Network at Columbia University in New York, said during the seminar.

“A lot of [Latin American] cities are located in areas that are already exposed, or are at risk of being even more exposed in the future,” she said, adding that this includes both cities at risk of sea level rise and other areas vulnerable to the “urban heat island” phenomenon, as is the case of Santiago, which has experienced record high temperatures in recent years.