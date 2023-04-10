Codelco renews clean energy contract with the Pampa Elvira solar thermal plant
By Codelco
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
"This clean energy project allows us to avoid the emission of 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, at the same time that we achieve savings of more than two million dollars per year," says Mauricio Acuña, Codelco 's vice president of Supply.
The new contract with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., a Canadian company that owns 55% of the Pampa Elvira solar thermal plant, entered into force on April 1, 2023 and will run until December 31, 2032.
"The renewal of this agreement guarantees that the facility can continue contributing to Codelco to reduce the use of fossil fuels in its processes for obtaining copper," says Jaime Pino, Vice President and General Manager of Innergex Chile .
Heat generated without fossil energy
The copper electrowinning process requires heat to ensure certain conditions necessary for its success. Among these, the maintenance of the electrolyte at a temperature around 47°C, the carrying out of a correct washing of contacts and cathodes, and the preparation of reactive solutions.
The Pampa Elvira plant generates this heat through solar thermal collectors located on land in the Gabriela Mistral Division , in the Antofagasta Region. It has the capacity to supply this part of the process with more than 40,000 MWh/year, which has made it possible to replace approximately 60% of the fossil fuel used in electrowinning and, thus, avoid approximately 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide between 2013 and 2023.
Mauricio Fuentealba, Superintendent of Strategic Supplies and Infrastructure of Codelco's Gabriela Mistral Division explains that "along with the use of clean energy and cost savings, having this type of supply allows us to provide greater stability and support to the electrowinning process in favor of of the quality of our cathodes that is valued by the market”.
"The purchase of heat produced through a zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission system -which offers a stable agreed price and lower than that of fossil fuels- is the equation that we are looking for at Codelco to accelerate our energy transition", comments Francisco Danitz, Corporate Manager of Energy and Water Management at Codelco.
About Codelco
Codelco is the world's largest copper producer. Its main activity is the exploration, development and exploitation of mining resources; process them to produce refined copper and by-products, and market them to customers around the world. Since the Nationalization of copper in 1971 until 2022, it has generated surpluses of US$ 168 billion for the State of Chile (in 2022 currency). It has assets of US$44.7 billion and equity of US$11.7 billion as of December 2022. It operates in seven mining divisions in Chile: Chuquicamanta, Radomiro Tomic, Ministro Hales, Gabriela Mistral, Salvador, Andina and El Lieutenant, also the Ventanas Smelter and Refinery.
About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
Innergex is an independent renewable energy production company that owns, develops, acquires and operates hydroelectric power plants, wind and solar farms and energy storage facilities. It has operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile, and manages a portfolio of assets that currently consists of interests in 87 plants in operation, with a combined net installed capacity of 3,694 MW (4,244 MW gross) and energy storage capacity of 159 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric plants, 35 wind farms, 11 solar parks and 1 battery energy storage facility.
Codelco
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt
BNamericas reviews five projects under development in Chile and Brazil, in addition to an operating mine in Cuba.
BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina
The Melbourne-based mining giant announced possible investments in San Juan province.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: New Camp Carén - El Teniente Division
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: OPERATIONAL OPTIMIZATION UNDERGROUND GRAIN MINE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Hydraulic Fracturing Of 10 Wells In The Dorado-Riquelme Sub-Block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Morión Mining 48
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Modification reception and shipment of bulk minerals
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Northern District
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Rinconada de Alcones
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: El Llano Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Operation Phase II Mina Doña Elba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Pampa Paciencia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Normet Chile Limitada (Normet Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Anglo American Chile Ltda. (Anglo American Chile)
-
Anglo American Chile Ltda., the local subsidiary of multinational resource group Anglo American plc, is one of the largest mining companies in the country. As an integrated copp...
- Company: Metso Outotec Chile S.A. (Metso Outotec Chile)
-
Metso Chile S.A. is the Chilean subsidiary of multinational Finnish company Metso Oyj. It supplies services and solutions mainly to the mining, pulp & paper and recycling indust...
- Company: ReliX Water S.A. (ReliX Water)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Codelco - División Chuquicamata (Codelco-Chuquicamata)
-
Chilean state copper producer Codelco's Chuquicamata division used to be the world's largest red metal operation, producing close to 1Mt/y of fine copper. Codelco is currently d...
- Company: Sociedad Punta del Cobre S.A. (Pucobre)
-
Chilean miner Sociedad Punta del Cobre S.A. (Pucobre) is engaged in copper mining properties in Chile's northern Atacama region (III). Its assets include the San José copper con...
- Company: Haldeman Mining Company S.A. (Haldeman Mining Company (HMC))
-
Haldeman Mining operates the La Cascada mine and plant, located 120 km from Iquique in the Tarapacá region of northern Chile. It produces copper cathodes mainly destined for Eur...
- Company: Russell Mineral Equipment S.A. (RME Chile)
-
Russell Mineral Equipment (RME) is an Australian designer, manufacturer and supplier of mill relining technologies. Its product offerings include equipment for feed chute transp...
- Company: Gea Ambiental