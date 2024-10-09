Colombia facing gas shortage by December, industry group warns
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Oil sands Shale gas Brent Capacity Subsea Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Natural Gas Distribution Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Reserves & Stocks Onshore Upstream Heavy oil Natural Gas Coalbed methane Crude oil Location Type of hydrocarbons Mexican Mix Deepwater WTI Shallow waters Drilling rigs Gas pipelines Offshore
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.