Colombia govt, artisanal miners sign peace agreement
Colombia’s government and a so-called mining strike committee reached an agreement which involves the suspension of attacks on security personnel and repression against large parts of the population in Cauca and Antioquia regions.
The strike, allegedly fueled by the Clan del Golfo cartel, began in early March in response to a military offensive against illegal gold mining.
The militarized public force will remain in the area to uphold security, defense minister Iván Velásquez said on Twitter.
The suspension was agreed at a high-level meeting involving President Gustavo Petro, in Caucasia municipality. Participants decided to create a ministerial technical committee, including representatives of the ministries of mines, interior, technologies and communications, and defense.
The interior ministry will seek technological alternatives to extraction that could benefit the local gold sector and advance the comprehensive characterization of small and medium-sized miners, with a view toward formalization.
Last month, Petro said that a census of machinery will be carried out to formalize small miners and even grant titles so that cooperatives can legally work in the Bajo Cauca area.
