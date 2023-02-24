Colombian energy ministry planning unit UPME has not been informed of any plans to import natural gas from Venezuela, according to the entity's director general Carlos Correa.

“At UPME we have not received information about the contract to import gas from Venezuela, there is no official statement or bilateral dialog in this regard,” Correa said during an economic forum broadcast on social media.

The comments follow media reports that both countries had agreed a deal in which 25 million cubic feet a day would be sent to Colombia from Venezuelan gas fields via the currently idle Antonio Ricuarte pipeline.

Colombian energy minister Irene Vélez has repeatedly raised the prospect of re-opening a 224km pipeline, which has been out of service for almost a decade.

The CEO of Bogotá-based gas transporter NGI, Mónica Contreras, questioned the need for imports from Venezuela given the abundance of better alternatives.

"We need infrastructure that guarantees our supply, guaranteeing onshore and offshore projects, and having the regasification companies ready for imports from the Pacific, so that we can have supply while the energy transition is completed," Contreras said.

Luz Stella Murgas, president of gas industry association Naturgas, added, “the only thing that is certain is that we have proven gas reserves for eight years, so new exploration contracts are needed to expand those reserves. That will ensure supply while we create clean energy and advance in the fight against poverty.”