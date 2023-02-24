Colombia, Paraguay seen gaining preference among investors
After three years of major economic and political volatility in Latin America, countries like Colombia and Paraguay are now in a better position to attract investments while Chile, Brazil and Mexico will continue as the as the region’s leading investment magnets, according to a former diplomat.
The comments were made Rishchynski, former ambassador and permanent representative to the UN for Canada told a webinar hosted by Americas Market Intelligence (AMI), where he shared his outlook for the region.
Rishchynski is also a former executive director for Canada at the IDB, and he has served as Canadian ambassador to Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.
In sectors such as mining, energy and infrastructure, Colombia and Paraguay are countries that are attracting stronger interest among investors, he said in response to a question by BNamericas.
“I think the Petro administration so far, while not good, is governing decently and making some progress in putting forward an economic and social program in the country. Of course, that could change in the coming months and years, but I would say that’s a pretty good place to start,” said Rishchynski.
Gustavo Petro began his presidency on August 7.
As for Paraguay, Rishchynski said it is a small market but it makes “a lot of sense to look at,” especially the agriculture sector.
Meanwhile, Chile is poised to continue as “one of the stars of the region” as it develops its lithium sector, while Mexico and Brazil remain attractive investment destinations for firms in the services sector due to their large middle class populations, he said.
“Then there are the small jewels, such as Costa Rica. If you’re in oil and gas, Guyana certainly is something to be on your horizon,” he said.
As for risks, Rishchynski said populism could spook some investors if there are abrupt swings.
“The fact that Latin America is characterized by so much swinging from one extreme to another is something that I think Asians, by definition, have difficulty comprehending. Asians tend to see things in a more linear kind of way.”
As for China’s strong interest in the region, he said that Beijing tends to make investments that are in line with its own strategic objectives, as opposed to responding to a priority brought forward by the host country.
