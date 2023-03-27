Colombia
Colombia proposes neutral networks to provide internet to low income population

Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Colombia's ICT ministry (Mintic) proposes implementing neutral data networks to provide internet connectivity to the low-income population in five departments of the country.

Last week, the ministry published a call for telecommunications and internet service providers to submit offers to supply fixed internet services in Cauca, Nariño, Caquetá, Meta and Chocó departments.

The aim of the tender is collect the necessary information to conduct a market analysis and does not imply an obligation to enter into contracts, the ministry said in a statement.

Mintic estimates that there is a need for around 60,000 distributed connectivity solutions (home connections) in 83 municipalities of the five departments, including 24,000 connections in Cauca, 12,000 in Nariño, 10,000 in Caquetá, 9,000 in Chocó and 4,000 in Meta.

The implementation and operation of neutral data networks should allow simple access to different telecommunications and internet providers for the public.

The quotes submitted by the operators will allow the ministry to prepare a detailed market study to develop projects in these departments, with an estimated operating term lasting until December 31, 2025.

The deadline to submit proposals is 5pm on Tuesday, March 28.

"Four of these departments have a high digital divided and the fifth, Meta, has been prioritized for its PDET municipalities [development programs with a regional focus]. We're working for connectivity focused on productivity that allows us to cover the historic debt that we have with the most remote and vulnerable regions of Colombia," said ICT minister Sandra Milena Urrutia.

The current administration plans to cover 85% of the country with internet connectivity. In order to achieve this, it will rely on works being carried out by mobile operators to increase coverage and on projects that provide connectivity to departments that are lagging behind, such as Amazonas, Guainía, Vaupés, Vichada and San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina islands.

