Colombia receives 2 offers for Bogotá cable car

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Colombia’s state-owned urban development institute (IDU) received two bids by Wednesday’s deadline for a contract to build the US$70mn San Cristóbal cable car in Bogotá. 

The contract is due to be awarded on April 11, IDU said in a release.

The offers were from Unión Temporal Cable San Cristóbal, made up of Doppelmayr Colombia (59.9%), CYG Ingeniería y Construcciones (24.06%), Proyectos de Ingeniería-Proing (8.02%) and Alca Engineering (8.02%); and Unión Temporal Cable Bogotá San Cristóbal, comprising Termotécnia Coindustrial (36%), Poma Colombia branch (54%), and Codesa (10%).

Construction is scheduled to last 30 months. The value of the bids was not disclosed but the latest project cost estimate is 342bn pesos (US$70mn), up nearly 10% in pesos on the previous projection, according to IDU.

The 2.8km cable car will have three stations and transport up to 4,000 passengers per hour in each direction in 144 cabins. Estimated time for the full distance is 10 minutes.

San Cristóbal is one of seven cable cars included in the 2022-35 land management plan, which with an investment of US$438mn will focus on the upper areas of Bogotá.

The contract, budgeted at around US$70mn, is due to be awarded on April 11.

