Bnamericas

Colombia's ICT ministry (Mintic) will contribute 50bn Colombian pesos (US$12.6mn) to the construction and start-up of an artificial intelligence (AI) center in Bogotá.

The new center will be operated and managed by national training service Sena. It will be located in Usme in the south of the city and will have the objective of promoting digital education, closing the technological gap and promoting development of the ICT sector.

The agreement establishes that the Mintic will receive a 7,900m2 property from Sena so that it can deliver the center ready for operation within a maximum of two years.

The agreement has an initial duration of five years. At the AI center, the public will be able to receive training in areas such as cybersecurity, cloud computing strategies, data analytics, IoT and big data, among others.

The Bogotá center is the second one developed by the government. The first was set up in Zipaquirá Cundinamarca department. Another will be built in Quinchía municipality in Risaralda department.

Mintic recently announced a 100bn-peso investment and a plan to build 300 new innovation centers in AI that will focus on computing, gaming and technological data.

"We are going to create another 100 AI centers in conjunction with the city halls, which will become connecting pillars in the regions to identify the potential for the union between actors, strategies and resources oriented toward public digital innovation," said ICT minister Mauricio Lizcano in a release.