Colombia
News

Colombia signs 6-month Barranquilla port dredging contract

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Dredging Financing Multimodal Traffic / Cargo
Colombia signs 6-month Barranquilla port dredging contract

Colombia's regional autonomous river corporation Cormagdalena and national finance agency Findeter have signed a 55bn-peso (US$12mn) contract with the Shanghai-Panamerican Dredging consortium to dredge the access channel to the Barranquilla port.

The consortium is formed by CCCC Shanghai Dredging (70%) and Panamerican Dredging & Engineering (30%).

The works will improve access to the important Atlantic coast port, enabling larger ships to navigate this section of the Magdalena River.

"We're are talking about 24km. The dredging would remove about 2.18mn cubic meters over the next six months," Cormagdalena director Álvaro Redondo Castillo was quoted as saying by local daily El Universal.

The contract, financed by Findeter and Cormagdalena, will be in force for six months until October 3.

"This is the last short-term that will be carried out, because we at Cormagdalena and with the support of Findeter are building the contract [for a long-term plan to dredge the river] that the previous government was unable to advance twice," transport minister, Guillermo Reyes said, according to El Universal.

"We are going to do it as public works. We are going to spend close to 2.5tn pesos to construct our own dredger and to have a dredging plan for three years. This will be a long-term contract, as the river requires" Reyes added.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

How LatAm’s cement giants are sharpening their sustainability focus

How LatAm’s cement giants are sharpening their sustainability focus

BNamericas looks at the sustainability strategies of some of Latin America’s largest cement producers.

Economic slowdown, inflation the main threats to recovery in LatAm air traffic

Economic slowdown, inflation the main threats to recovery in LatAm air traffic

Aside from Argentina and Uruguay, passenger traffic in the region is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels next year, but infrastructure expans...

Medellín set to award US$330mn light rail contract to sole bidder

Medellín set to award US$330mn light rail contract to sole bidder

How Colombian cement producer Argos plans to conquer the CentAm market

How Colombian cement producer Argos plans to conquer the CentAm market

Medellín confirms co-financing for commuter rail link

Medellín confirms co-financing for commuter rail link

Colombia readying US$500mn Bogotá road corridor tender

Colombia readying US$500mn Bogotá road corridor tender

Colombia close to awarding US$88mn Bogotá cable car project

Colombia close to awarding US$88mn Bogotá cable car project

Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans

Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans

Experts call to increase regional infra investment amidst industry pessimism

Experts call to increase regional infra investment amidst industry pessimism

How a Colombian infra consultancy is expanding across LatAm

How a Colombian infra consultancy is expanding across LatAm

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Cementos Argos, S.A.  (Cementos Argos)
  • Cementos Argos, S.A. is a subsidiary of Colombian infrastructure company Grupo Argos S.A. Incorporated in 1934 to produce and commercialize cement in Latin America and United St...
  • Company: Consorcio Interventor RegioTram de Occidente
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Scotiabank foresees delays in construction of Peruvian mines this year and next

Scotiabank foresees delays in construction of Peruvian mines this year and next

Colombia signs 6-month Barranquilla port dredging contract

Colombia signs 6-month Barranquilla port dredging contract

Brazil’s Luz targets digitization boost, 50 new solar parks

Brazil’s Luz targets digitization boost, 50 new solar parks

US Virgin Islands: Wartsila Project Nearing Completion with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)Installation Underway

US Virgin Islands: Wartsila Project Nearing Completion with Battery Energy St...

Signing of consulting contract for the Modernization, Repowering and Rehabilitation of the Acaray Hydroelectric Power Plant

Signing of consulting contract for the Modernization, Repowering and Rehabili...