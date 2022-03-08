Colombia's ISA readies nearly US$130mn power grid works
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Coalbed methane WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Substations Location Unconventionals Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Oil sands Shale gas Shale Oil Tight gas Subsea Transmission Lines Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.