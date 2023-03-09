Colombia's Promigas, TGI complete pipeline interconnection works
Colombia's Promigas and TGI will reinforce gas supply to the country's north later this month by inaugurating a pipeline interconnection project, the companies said on Thursday.
The initiative links existing transport systems on the Caribbean coast and central Colombia via the recently completed Barrancabermeja-Ballena bidirectional pipeline.
The new infrastructure will initially transport 7Mf3/d (million cubic feet a day) of gas from the Cusiana field in Casanare department to Ballena on La Guajira’s coast.
Gas will then be transported to the Cartagena refinery, where it will be used as a raw material for the production of fuels and petrochemicals.
“This will [deliver] greater reliability to the gas system in Colombia, contributing to the dynamism and integration of the natural gas market by providing security and diversification," Promigas CEO Juan Manuel Rojas said in a joint statement.
TGI chief executive Mónica Contreras added: “The celebration of this milestone represents the commitment of TGI and Promigas to ensure the best use of this clean energy over others with higher emissions and more pollutants.
“It's great news for the sector aimed at having a national natural gas market, promoting the decarbonization of industries, thermal agents and other segments of demand,” she added.
According to Colombia's natural gas supply plan, bidirectional projects currently under development will increase transport capacity by 100Mf3/d from Colombia's interior to the Caribbean coast and 170Mf3/d in the opposite direction.
The companies said the new pipeline would begin operating in the second half of March.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Colombia: Innovation with national talent: Celsia investigates energy self-generation solutions in a modern solar l...
Innovation with national talent: Celsia investigates energy self-generation solutions in a modern solar laboratory
Colombia: In 2022, the accumulated demand for the year grew 3.34% compared to 2021
In December, the demand for energy in Colombia remained stable compared to the same month of the previous year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Jemeiwaa Kaʻi Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Guatapurí Substation and Guatapurí Transmission Lines - Valledupar - San Juan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Urraichi - Chemesky wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Kuisa wind park (Tumawind)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: La Loma solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Pacific Substation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Chilí river hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: 300 MWP SC Solar San Martín photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant - Phase IV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: ILF Consulting Engineers Colombia S.A.S. (ILF Consulting Engineers Colombia)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Eiffage Energía Colombia
- Company: Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA)
-
Colombian state-owned holding company Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA) operates in Latin America's power, telecom and ICT, and highway concession sectors through its 51...
- Company: Mecánicos Asociados S.A.S - MASA STORK (Mecánicos Asociados)
-
MASA and STORK, with more than 35 years of experience in the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, power, industrial and mining sectors worldwide are dedicated to manage the integrity of ...
- Company: Confipetrol S.A.S. (Confipetrol)
-
Confipetrol S.A.S. is a Colombian company engaged in the operation and maintenance of projects within the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, energy and mining industries. The company o...