Colombia's Promigas, TGI complete pipeline interconnection works

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 09, 2023
Gas pipelines Natural Gas Refineries
Colombia's Promigas and TGI will reinforce gas supply to the country's north later this month by inaugurating a pipeline interconnection project, the companies said on Thursday. 

The initiative links existing transport systems on the Caribbean coast and central Colombia via the recently completed Barrancabermeja-Ballena bidirectional pipeline. 

The new infrastructure will initially transport 7Mf3/d (million cubic feet a day) of gas from the Cusiana field in Casanare department to Ballena on La Guajira’s coast.

Gas will then be transported to the Cartagena refinery, where it will be used as a raw material for the production of fuels and petrochemicals. 

“This will [deliver] greater reliability to the gas system in Colombia, contributing to the dynamism and integration of the natural gas market by providing security and diversification," Promigas CEO Juan Manuel Rojas said in a joint statement. 

TGI chief executive Mónica Contreras added: “The celebration of this milestone represents the commitment of TGI and Promigas to ensure the best use of this clean energy over others with higher emissions and more pollutants.

“It's great news for the sector aimed at having a national natural gas market, promoting the decarbonization of industries, thermal agents and other segments of demand,” she added.

According to Colombia's natural gas supply plan, bidirectional projects currently under development will increase transport capacity by 100Mf3/d from Colombia's interior to the Caribbean coast and 170Mf3/d in the opposite direction.

The companies said the new pipeline would begin operating in the second half of March.

