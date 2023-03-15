Coopeguanacaste Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

March, 2023. Non-recoverable solid waste such as shells, leaves, tires, stereos, toilet paper, among others, which normally end up in the garbage of the residents of Liberia, Carrillo, Hojancha and Nicoya will be transformed into electricity from January 2025.

This thanks to a visionary project of the Cooperativa de Electrificación Rural de Guanacaste RL (COOPEGUANACASTE RL) that manages to expand its energy matrix, towards biomass to add a total of seven own electricity generation plants to the existing ones: Solar, wind and water.

The construction of its biomass plant will be located in Palestine in Belén, Carrillo, Guanacaste and will be the first in Costa Rica and Central America.

On average, the plant is expected to receive 150 tons of ordinary solid waste per day, which will generate between 7.7 megawatts per hour (MWh) and 9MWh, through a process known as pyrolytic gasification.

“To produce energy from biomass, the waste enters a furnace between 1,200° and 1,500°. Through gasification it is transformed into steam. In a closed cycle, this steam enters a turbine at high pressure where mechanical energy is generated in motion and transformed into electrical energy through a generator”, explains Erick Herra, manager of generation and projects of Coopeguanacaste RL.

The way in which this electricity reaches the houses occurs after passing through the power transformer and interconnecting with the cooperative's electrical energy distribution system.

For its seventh renewable energy generation project, the cooperative will invest approximately $40 million. During its construction, which begins in October 2023, 200 jobs will be generated, while, when it comes into operation, 40 direct job opportunities. In this phase of operation, this energy will supply 18,000 homes in Philadelphia starting in 2025.

Advantages of biomass

Biomass energy presents a range of advantages, especially for the care of the environment. One of them is that it is a renewable and abundant source, since there is always non-recoverable waste. In turn, it is low polluting, reduces dependence on energy produced with fossil fuels, improves air quality and therefore reduces the effects of climate change.

Another benefit is that during the pyrolytic gasification process, an inert residue is generated which will be given a second use when used to make paving stones for streets and malls.

As if that were not enough, this plant will increase the useful life of sanitary landfills in the municipalities of Liberia, Nicoya, Carrillo and Hojancha, among others confirmed.

In addition, the municipalities will also benefit because they will quickly and safely reduce the volume of waste in their cantons, they will have more continuous and strict control of gaseous emissions, they will eliminate mosquito breeding sites and bad odors.

"We already have the approval of the National Environmental Technical Secretariat (SETENA) and we are in the process of choosing the technology that will be used and that it will be the latest generation," added Herra.

green generation

This plant will strengthen the energy matrix of the cooperative, which is made up of six green generation projects based on water, sun and wind, which supply electricity to more than 88 thousand associates, residents of Carrillo, Santa Cruz, Municipal District Councils of Lepanto and Paquera, and some areas of Nandayure, Hojancha and Nicoya.

Data from the cooperative indicate that the electricity demand of Coopeguanacaste RL grew by 7.61% in 2022, hence the need to expand the production of energy through renewable sources in a planned manner.

"Since 2008 we have focused on contributing to the country in reducing the carbon footprint and in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), but beyond that, we seek to offer a more competitive electricity rate that is a direct benefit for the Guanacastecans. The development of our own electricity generation projects allows us to fulfill that purpose”, adds Miguel Gómez, general manager of Coopeguanacaste RL.

Sun and wind will produce more

The Guanacaste cooperative plans for 2028, the inauguration of one more solar park located within the facilities of the Cacao Wind Farm. It will produce 3 megabytes and will benefit 2,000 homes in Santa Cruz and Nicoya. Meanwhile, it will triple the capacity of the Río Naranjo Wind Farm from 9 to 27 megabytes of power, providing energy security to 22,000 Guanacaste homes.