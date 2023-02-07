Corpac receives new control tower for Jorge Chávez International Airport
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Statement from the Ministry of Transport and Communications
February 6, 2023
The new control tower of the Jorge Chávez International Airport was officially delivered to the Corporación Peruana de Aeropuertos y Aviación Comercial (Corpac) by the concessionaire Lima Airport Partners (LAP). "This is a milestone that will contribute to the economic and tourism development of the country," said the Minister of Transportation and Communications, Paola Lazarte, who was accompanied by the president of Corpac, Roberto de la Torre.
Representatives of Corpac and LAP signed the document, which allows aeronautical specialists to take over the administration of the new infrastructure and continue advancing with the installation of the latest technology aeronautical systems. The new control tower is 65 meters high, equivalent to a 21-story building.
The minister specified that a new date has been established for the start of operations of the new tower and second landing strip, which will be from April 1.
It should be noted that the MTC, Corpac and LAP signed an agreement that establishes that this rescheduling of the dates will not entail the payment of any type of compensation by the State.
With the start of operations of this new infrastructure, operational safety in the takeoff and landing of aircraft will be improved, as well as the service of airport operators, who will have sufficient spaces for aircraft parking.
"The new airport is a reality and soon Peruvians and foreigners will enjoy world-class infrastructure. This is a sign and example of the work between the private sector and the State to give citizens the services they deserve," said the minister.
Advance of the new terminal
Likewise, it was reported that by 2025 the construction of the new single passenger terminal will be completed, which currently has advanced 24%. In total, the investment for the expansion of the Jorge Chávez airport amounts to more than US$2 billion and has generated more than 15,000 jobs.
When the work is finished, 65 flights per hour will be possible and approximately 30 million passengers per year will be served.
The general manager of Corpac, Miguel Ángel Moreno, the general manager of LAP, Juan José Salmón, the director of the expansion project, Bill Fullerton, and other officials from the transportation sector also participated in this activity.
