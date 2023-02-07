Press Release

Corpac receives new control tower for Jorge Chávez International Airport

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Passenger terminal Cargo terminal Public Investment
Corpac receives new control tower for Jorge Chávez International Airport

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Transport and Communications

February 6, 2023

The new control tower of the Jorge Chávez International Airport was officially delivered to the Corporación Peruana de Aeropuertos y Aviación Comercial (Corpac) by the concessionaire Lima Airport Partners (LAP). "This is a milestone that will contribute to the economic and tourism development of the country," said the Minister of Transportation and Communications, Paola Lazarte, who was accompanied by the president of Corpac, Roberto de la Torre.

Representatives of Corpac and LAP signed the document, which allows aeronautical specialists to take over the administration of the new infrastructure and continue advancing with the installation of the latest technology aeronautical systems. The new control tower is 65 meters high, equivalent to a 21-story building.

The minister specified that a new date has been established for the start of operations of the new tower and second landing strip, which will be from April 1.

It should be noted that the MTC, Corpac and LAP signed an agreement that establishes that this rescheduling of the dates will not entail the payment of any type of compensation by the State.

With the start of operations of this new infrastructure, operational safety in the takeoff and landing of aircraft will be improved, as well as the service of airport operators, who will have sufficient spaces for aircraft parking.

"The new airport is a reality and soon Peruvians and foreigners will enjoy world-class infrastructure. This is a sign and example of the work between the private sector and the State to give citizens the services they deserve," said the minister.

Advance of the new terminal

Likewise, it was reported that by 2025 the construction of the new single passenger terminal will be completed, which currently has advanced 24%. In total, the investment for the expansion of the Jorge Chávez airport amounts to more than US$2 billion and has generated more than 15,000 jobs.

When the work is finished, 65 flights per hour will be possible and approximately 30 million passengers per year will be served.

The general manager of Corpac, Miguel Ángel Moreno, the general manager of LAP, Juan José Salmón, the director of the expansion project, Bill Fullerton, and other officials from the transportation sector also participated in this activity.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure

Investment in Peruvian ports increased 20% in 2022 and exceeded US$ 119 million

Investment in Peruvian ports increased 20% in 2022 and exceeded US$ 119 million

Investments made in the Muelle Sur-Callao Container Terminal stood out.

São Paulo state starts new phase of light rail coastal link

São Paulo state starts new phase of light rail coastal link

The entire line will demand around US$100mn.

Chinese firms in Peru's mining sector focusing on copper, iron ore and port developments

Chinese firms in Peru's mining sector focusing on copper, iron ore and port developments

Maya train faces new legal challenge

Maya train faces new legal challenge

Argentina infra and water watch

Argentina infra and water watch

2 CentAm health facilities facing delays

2 CentAm health facilities facing delays

Baja California progressing with US$740mn road infra plan

Baja California progressing with US$740mn road infra plan

Dominican Ministry of Tourism announces new investments in Miches for more than US$735mn

Dominican Ministry of Tourism announces new investments in Miches for more than US$735mn

China signs up to US$100mn donation to Cuba

China signs up to US$100mn donation to Cuba

On the right track: Marcopolo using LatAm rail momentum to line up more tenders

On the right track: Marcopolo using LatAm rail momentum to line up more tenders

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Finning International Inc.  (Finning)
  • Finning International is a Canadian distributor of heavy equipments. The firm is the world's largest Caterpillar equipment dealer, with operations in western Canada, the UK, Ire...
  • Company: IBT Group, LLC  (IBT Group)
  • IBT Group LLC, controlled by the Spanish firm Eurofinsa S.A., was incorporated in Miami in 2002 to build, equip, and exploit public works and concessions in Latin America, where...
  • Company: Hauraton Iberia S.L.  (Hauraton Iberia)
  • Hauraton Iberia is the subsidiary for Spain of Hauraton, a company specializing in drainage solutions. Hauraton offers drainage solutions for civil engineering, drainage for dom...
  • Company: Marlink S.A.S.  (Marlink)
  • The international company based in Norway, Marlink, is dedicated to designing, operating and managing E2E solutions for managed connectivity, IT, Internet of Things and cyber se...
  • Company: Scania Comercial S.A. de C.V.  (Scania Mexico)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Volta Chile
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Grupo Aço Cearense
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Phoenix to assess Brazil onshore discovery

Phoenix to assess Brazil onshore discovery

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Brazil's Tocantins state plans to launch airport tender

Brazil's Tocantins state plans to launch airport tender

Strategic Infrastructure Projects in Cancún add investment for 7.2bn pesos

Strategic Infrastructure Projects in Cancún add investment for 7.2bn pesos

Corpac receives new control tower for Jorge Chávez International Airport

Corpac receives new control tower for Jorge Chávez International Airport