CPQD launches the SOU iD digital wallet
press release
By CPQD
Campinas, February 6, 2023 - A digital wallet for mobile devices in which the user can store multiple credentials issued by companies and entities that use the CPQD iD platform. The application, called SOU iD, is being launched by CPQD with the aim of making it even easier to adhere to its decentralized digital identity solution, based on blockchain, which is provided in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
“The SOU iD works as a document wallet for storing the different digital credentials of the user who, in the decentralized digital identity system, is in possession of his data”, explains Érico Paz, responsible for marketing Blockchain solutions at CPQD . Among the credentials that can be stored in the app, he mentions digital proof of residence, school and course diplomas, bank credentials, vaccination card and medical history, among other examples. “For the user, the main advantage is that all these credentials are securely stored in a single application, which facilitates the sharing of their data when necessary”, he adds.
Fernando Marino, CPQD's technical manager for Blockchain products, points out that, in the first version, the application is available to companies that are part of the CPQD iD ecosystem, such as issuers or verifiers of digital credentials. “The objective is to facilitate the work of these companies, which thus do not need to worry about developing their own digital portfolio”, he says. Marino also adds that the CPQD team is already working to expand the app's use by other decentralized digital identity ecosystems.
Available for cell phones and Android devices and also for iOS, the SOU iD should facilitate and speed up even more the activation of the CPQD iD solution by companies interested in entering this universe. “Today, in two to three weeks, the company is already able to put the solution into production for simpler applications, such as verifying the digital identity of users on e-commerce platforms, for example”, adds Marino.
Launched in early 2022, the CPQD iD platform works as a service for creating, verifying, digitally signing and customizing decentralized digital identity for people, organizations, assets and things. Among its features, we highlight the possibility of reusing identity and records, storing multiple credentials for different services from different companies or entities, secure authentication without passwords and a digital wallet (white label) for mobile devices. “The credential is under the control of the user, in the digital wallet, and can be used to access corporate portals or make transactions in marketplaces, among other applications”, concludes Érico Paz.
About CPQD
With a focus on innovation in information and communication technologies, CPQD maintains a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that are used in the most diverse market segments, in Brazil and abroad, and accelerate the generation of value in the digital transformation process, contributing to excellence organizations, transforming user experience, reinventing business models, security and compliance, and creating new products. A technological reference in the country, CPQD is part of the open innovation ecosystem that has been leveraging entrepreneurship, through its notorious competence in Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Connectivity, Blockchain and Electric Mobility. CPQD is a 46-year-old private organization that delivers services and develops mission-critical product and system technologies that meet the complex needs of the market. These are results of its R,D&I program, which is the basis for innovation in its strategic themes in the future of smart cities, smart agribusiness and advanced manufacturing. CPQD operates throughout the innovation journey – from idea to implementation – and is passionate about technology that generates development, progress and promotes the well-being of society.
