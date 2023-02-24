Dominican Republic establishes battery storage conditions and requirements for Power Generation Projects from Variable Renewable Sources
This CNE release was published using machine translation.
Santo Domingo.- The National Energy Commission (CNE), through its Resolution number CNE-AD-0004-2023, established the conditions to process the applications for concessions corresponding to the activity of electricity generation under the special regime with BESS storage, to offer the energy arbitration service from the primary sources of Variable Renewable Energies (ERV).
The Resolution, issued by the CNE on February 20, aims to establish the formal and substantive requirements for Battery Storage Systems (BESS) for electric power generation projects. from variable renewable energies, in order to promote a better functioning of this electrical subsector.
In addition, the provision of the CNE, an institution whose executive director is Edward Veras , has the purpose of linking the prerogatives contained in literal "b" of article 14 of Law 125-01 (General Electricity Law) , with the procedure established in article 23 and following on provisional concessions , thus, in the same way, the link is sought with article 35 on definitive concessions , of the regulation of application of Law 57-07 , which deals with the incentive to the development of renewable sources of energies and their special regimes.
It specifies that the Resolution is addressed to the petitioners or owners of power generation facilities from variable renewable primary sources, who intend to exploit the activity of electric power generation under the special regime with BESS storage, in order to offer arbitration services. of energy.
It should be noted that, in the first instance, this provision is applicable to photovoltaic solar renewable energy generation sources , leaving the other variable renewable generation sources subject to the decision of the board of directors, accompanied by their respective study that justifies it, if applicable. the case.
