Drought expected to trigger recession in Argentina
Argentina is expected to fall into recession this year due to a record drought affecting agricultural exports, likely leading to further growth impediments such as import restrictions and lower domestic consumption, according to a think tank.
“The attempted counter-cyclical measures won’t be able to prevent a recession in 2023, but only manage its impact,” economic and social policy think tank CESO wrote in a report.
The drought could shave off two percentage points from GDP growth this year and amplify other potential problems like austerity, as the government is negotiating debt restructuring with the IMF. Keeping the fiscal deficit and 1.9% of GDP, as agreed with the IMF, will intensify the drought’s negative impacts, the report said.
As agricultural exports are a key source of foreign currency, CESO expects more restrictions on imports, which will lead to suppressed domestic consumption.
“Within this framework we state that the material conditions to sustain the growth seen in previous years and to recover real income, which have been harshly hit over the past few years, are becoming tighter,” the report said.
A recent report by Universidad de Buenos Aires also found that Argentina could lose 1.8% of GDP growth this year due to lower soy exports alone. The loss would be higher than during previous droughts in 2008-09 and 2018-19.
Esteban Thomasz, who leads the university’s climate change socio-economic vulnerability evaluation program, told BNamericas that studies on the drought’s impact on the farming sector have not been conducted, but in 2021, farming represented 8.4% of GDP, according to agricultural development foundation FADA.
“It is an extremely complex sector to analyze,” Thomasz said, adding that the sector must also brace for losses emanating from the drought.
