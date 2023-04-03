Argentina
News

Drought expected to trigger recession in Argentina

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 03, 2023
Economics Irrigation system Natural disasters / Health Crisis Drought Climate change
Drought expected to trigger recession in Argentina

Argentina is expected to fall into recession this year due to a record drought affecting agricultural exports, likely leading to further growth impediments such as import restrictions and lower domestic consumption, according to a think tank.

“The attempted counter-cyclical measures won’t be able to prevent a recession in 2023, but only manage its impact,” economic and social policy think tank CESO wrote in a report.

The drought could shave off two percentage points from GDP growth this year and amplify other potential problems like austerity, as the government is negotiating debt restructuring with the IMF. Keeping the fiscal deficit and 1.9% of GDP, as agreed with the IMF, will intensify the drought’s negative impacts, the report said.

As agricultural exports are a key source of foreign currency, CESO expects more restrictions on imports, which will lead to suppressed domestic consumption. 

“Within this framework we state that the material conditions to sustain the growth seen in previous years and to recover real income, which have been harshly hit over the past few years, are becoming tighter,” the report said. 

A recent report by Universidad de Buenos Aires also found that Argentina could lose 1.8% of GDP growth this year due to lower soy exports alone. The loss would be higher than during previous droughts in 2008-09 and 2018-19.

Esteban Thomasz, who leads the university’s climate change socio-economic vulnerability evaluation program, told BNamericas that studies on the drought’s impact on the farming sector have not been conducted, but in 2021, farming represented 8.4% of GDP, according to agricultural development foundation FADA.

“It is an extremely complex sector to analyze,” Thomasz said, adding that the sector must also brace for losses emanating from the drought.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Argentina)

Sanctions against Russia complicate Argentina’s rail agenda

Sanctions against Russia complicate Argentina’s rail agenda

BNamericas spoke with a railways expert about the uncertainty the financial sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine create in the sector.

Ukraine war spurs commodity rally for the wrong reasons

Ukraine war spurs commodity rally for the wrong reasons

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will support higher commodity prices in the short term as supplies run short, but de-stocking will reverse that trend ...

Southern cone infra and water watch

Southern cone infra and water watch

Right financial instruments seen needed to help spur Argentina decarbonization investment

Right financial instruments seen needed to help spur Argentina decarbonization investment

Can Argentina leverage this potentially major energy opportunity?

Can Argentina leverage this potentially major energy opportunity?

DBRS Morningstar: Latin American sovereign credit will be shaped by political outcomes in 2022

DBRS Morningstar: Latin American sovereign credit will be shaped by political outcomes in 2022

Argentina information system to boost mining activity transparency

Argentina information system to boost mining activity transparency

Argentine think tank sounds alarm over US$8bn China nuclear power contract

Argentine think tank sounds alarm over US$8bn China nuclear power contract

As rampant inflation bites, Argentina’s biggest power distributors seek US$1bn to avoid 2022 deficit

As rampant inflation bites, Argentina’s biggest power distributors seek US$1bn to avoid 2022 deficit

Snapshot: Argentina’s 2022 power generation fuel price estimates

Snapshot: Argentina’s 2022 power generation fuel price estimates

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

  • Project: Guayabales
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago
  • Project: Vermelho
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago
  • Project: Valeriano
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: AES Corp.  (AES)
  • AES Corp. is an American multinational energy company whose lines of business encompass the generation of electric power and the operation of facilities. Founded in 1981, it org...

Latest news

How Chilean Cobalt Corporation is looking to capitalize on the growing EV market

How Chilean Cobalt Corporation is looking to capitalize on the growing EV market

ISA CTEEP to invest US$2bn in Brazil

ISA CTEEP to invest US$2bn in Brazil

Brazil’s Unifique enters deal to acquire Santa Catarina ISP

Brazil’s Unifique enters deal to acquire Santa Catarina ISP

Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Spotlight: Mexico’s US$70mn Progreso bypass

Spotlight: Mexico’s US$70mn Progreso bypass