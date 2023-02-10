During his 24-hour trip to the US on Friday, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva discussed democracy, human rights and the environment with his counterpart, Joe Biden.

Referring only tangentially to economic issues, Lula tweeted, “we want to build relationships of partnership and growth between our countries, for the development of our region, to discuss actions for peace in the world and against fake news.”

Mário Sérgio Lima, senior political analyst at Medley Global Advisors, told BNamericas that "Lula and the [left-wing] Workers' Party, which historically for ideological reasons never liked a close relationship with the US, found in Biden a potential ally to stop the advance of far-right forces in the world. It is important to highlight that Biden also sees Lula as an important actor in the combat against far-right forces."

Lima added, "in view of this scenario, the economic and business agenda between the countries is currently secondary, but nothing prevents this from evolving in the coming months."

Lula and Biden face similar crises. In January 2021, supporters of Donald Trump attacked the Capitol to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s election victory. On January 8 this year, supporters of Brazil’s former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro stormed and vandalized congress, the supreme court and the presidential palace in attempts to oust Lula, who assumed office just days before.

A foreign affairs ministry spokesperson confirmed to BNamericas that Washington was interested in supporting the Fundo Amazônia fund, which is fed by Germany and Norway to support sustainability projects in the Amazon rainforest. The US would also be interested in renewable energy projects.

His first two foreign trips led Lula to Argentina and Uruguay.

Relations with the US suffered under Bolsonaro after Biden's victory, so business leaders hope the rapprochement will help boost trade.

"Brazil needs to get closer to global trade, regardless of ideologies. Commerce is pragmatism. It’s possible that Lula will visit the US again later this year, and we want to organize meetings between Brazilian and US businesspeople," José Velloso, president of industrial machinery and equipment association Abimaq, told BNamericas.

The US is Brazil’s second biggest trade partner, after China. However, Brazil has a trade deficit with the US, according to exports association AEB.

“There are 14 consecutive years of trade deficit for Brazil. The retrospective shows how difficult it has been to compete in the international market due to the high cost in Brazil. Not even the sharp depreciation of the Brazilian real made our products more competitive,” AEB president José Augusto de Castro told BNamericas.