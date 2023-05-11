Colombia
News

Ecopetrol outlines plans for offshore exploration, hydrogen

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Coalbed methane Deepwater WTI Type of hydrocarbons Mexican Mix Natural Gas Location Shale Oil Offshore Refineries Shallow waters Drilling rigs Upstream NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Green Hydrogen Oil sands Geological mapping / Surveys Brent Tight gas Subsea Onshore Crude oil Shale gas  Transmission Lines Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address