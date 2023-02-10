This is a machine translation of TIM's press release

São Paulo, February 10, 2023 - TIM and Ecovias do Araguaia, concessionaire of EcoRodovias, announce an unprecedented partnership to bring 4G to 850 kilometers of highways in one of the main connections between the Mid-North and Center-South of the country, which goes from Tocantins to Goiás. The agreement makes it possible to cover the entire length of the BR-153, BR-080 and BR-414 and will benefit up to 31,000 vehicles that circulate daily on the roads. This will be the longest stretch of highway in the country with uninterrupted coverage of TIM's mobile phone signal. The partnership benefits even more than 900,000 residents of 33 municipalities, reaching 88 public schools and 31 health units, further stimulating inclusion via connectivity and agribusiness in the region, connecting more than 8,500 rural properties.



Currently, there is a mobile phone signal in only 20% of this network, made up of stretches of the BR-153, BR-080 and BR-414 highways, between Aliança do Tocantins (TO) and Anápolis (GO), which makes connections difficult case of emergency and online use of GPS applications on trips, for example. The project was designed by TIM so that Ecovias do Araguaia meets the requirements of its concession notice, which provides coverage for communication between road users and the concessionaire's customer service – including, the conclusion must be made even before the contractual term. The focus is on road safety, but the benefit will be for everyone who lives, works or travels close to the highways, where there are practically no traffic signals today.



“Bringing connectivity to highways opens a door to the future. In the coming years, we will see vehicles much more integrated with the operation of the highways, with embedded systems that will be able to exchange information about the highway in real time or automatically report that the vehicle is involved in an accident and trigger medical and mechanical assistance, for example. . But the basic condition for this is to have signal coverage so that this data can circulate - and that is what we are bringing in this partnership with TIM”, celebrates Marcelo Guidotti, CEO of EcoRodovias.



This is the first partnership between a highway concessionaire and a telecom company. Implementation starts later this year with the project expected to be completed by the end of September 2024. “We are proud to provide 4G coverage of the largest stretch of highway in the country. Being a leader in 4G and having the largest mobile network in the country were fundamental for choosing TIM. Our partnership with EcoRodovias provides a robust, resilient and sustainable infrastructure throughout the region, which will support road safety on connected highways”, summarizes Alberto Griselli, CEO of TIM Brasil.



road safety

One of the main benefits of connectivity is increased road safety. Users will be able to communicate with Ecovias do Araguaia's Operational Control Center (CCO) to obtain real-time information on the highway, report occurrences and request medical or mechanical assistance in case of accidents. The novelty will also allow the implementation of new means of communication with the user, such as WhatsApp and SOS Navega Gratis, a service to activate the concessionaire free of charge over the internet in case of emergency, that is, without consuming the user's data package. .



connected highways

4G allows concessionaires to adopt digital means of payment at toll plazas and implement applications to facilitate user communication with the company. The concessionaire's vehicles will be able to use tablets to optimize operational orders and maintenance services on the highway. In other words, there will be a modernization gain in the concessionaire's entire communication system, which will result in greater agility in responding to emergencies. A highway with data coverage makes it possible for vehicles with intelligence to connect directly with highway control centers in the event of accidents, for example, without the need for activation by their occupants.



Logistics, inclusion and automation in the field

The Ecovias do Araguaia network crosses a region full of farms dedicated to agribusiness that currently face difficulties, for example, in issuing electronic invoices, essential for permitting the transport of cattle. Automation in the field can also be expanded, since the signal enables the adoption of crop control and management applications. In addition, the entire population and other businesses and services adjacent to the road network of Ecovias do Araguaia will now have TIM's 4G coverage. In terms of logistics, TIM, in addition to 4G, is providing NB-IoT (a solution that supports “Internet of Things” applications) along the entire highway, which allows carriers and insurance companies to be able to track cargo transport, providing greater security and better planning.



About EcoRodovias

EcoRodovias is the operator with the largest road network in the country. The Company, a subsidiary of the ASTM Group, currently manages ten highway concessions totaling more than 4 thousand kilometers in eight states in the South, Southeast, Midwest, North and Northeast regions. For more than 20 years, EcoRodovias has been present in highway corridors for the transport of agricultural and industrial production, as well as in important tourist areas in the country, making possible paths never before imagined. It integrates important portfolios related to environmental, social and governance practices, such as Novo Mercado of B3 and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It has several international certifications, including ISO 37001, for combating bribery. For more information, visit: www.ecorodovias.com.br.



About TIM

“Evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is the purpose of TIM, a leading operator in mobile coverage and 4G presence. Pioneer in 5G tests, it is also ready to be a protagonist of the technology that will revolutionize different sectors of society, in line with its signature: “Imagine the possibilities”. Committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, it is part of important portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the Novo Mercado, S&P/B3 Brasil ESG and the Corporate Sustainability Index. It is listed in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which brings together the most sustainable companies in the world, and was the first operator to obtain ISO 37001 certification for combating bribery. It is also part of the Bloomberg Gender Equity Index and leads, among companies in Brazil and in the global telecom sector, the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.