Ecuador
News

Ecuador set to launch Amistad natural gas field call

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Tenders Licensing & Concessions Natural Gas Public-private partnership (PPP) Shallow waters
Ecuador set to launch Amistad natural gas field call

The process to select a developer for Ecuador’s Amistad offshore natural gas field is expected to begin by May, according to energy and mines minister Fernando Santos.

Santos provided the update during a local radio interview, adding that the expectation is that the awarding will take place in June-July and that a platform could begin drilling at year-end.

He said that the launch has been delayed because an exemption was sought to an eight-mile restriction for extractive activity along the coast.

An exception was made as gas is considered a “clean” product, he said.

Amistad, also known as block 6, is in the Guayaquil gulf and produced 217,569boe in the first two months of 2023, information from national oil company Petroecuador shows.

In comparison, the country’s associated gas output in the period totaled 297,061boe and crude production reached 22.9 million barrels.

According to preliminary information, the contract for Amistad would run for 20 years with a forecast capex of US$500mn to increase output to 15,000boe. Five to six prospects have been identified with gas potential of 2Tf3.

Amistad gas is primarily used by power generator Termogas Machala, but the goal is that the build-out of the field will expand the fuel’s use to other industries, particularly the displacement of diesel in transport.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

EP Petroecuador's Amistad Platform registered damages due to the earthquake

EP Petroecuador's Amistad Platform registered damages due to the earthquake

EP Petroecuador's Amistad Platform registered damages due to the earthquake

EP Petroecuador revived oil equivalent production to more than 400,000 barrels per day

EP Petroecuador revived oil equivalent production to more than 400,000 barrels per day

On March 10, 2023, EP Petroecuador reached an oil equivalent production of 400,719 barrels per day.  

Ecuador, Dominican Republic talk Amistad field development

Ecuador, Dominican Republic talk Amistad field development

EP Petroecuador dispatched 17.19% more fuel in the first two months of 2023 than in the same period of 2022

EP Petroecuador dispatched 17.19% more fuel in the first two months of 2023 than in the same period of 2022

Dominican Republic and Ecuador agree to start talks to evaluate possible exploitation of natural gas; increased supplies would benefit both nations

Dominican Republic and Ecuador agree to start talks to evaluate possible exploitation of natural gas; increased sup...

Ecuador and the Dominican Republic agree to strengthen trade and the energy sector of both nations

Ecuador and the Dominican Republic agree to strengthen trade and the energy sector of both nations

EP Petroecuador lifted force majeure declaration and activated more than 95% of production in Amazon fields

EP Petroecuador lifted force majeure declaration and activated more than 95% of production in Amazon fields

Frontera buoyed by Colombia, Guyana progress

Frontera buoyed by Colombia, Guyana progress

Celec EP Transelectric coordinates actions to obtain the environmental license for the new transmission system Delsitanisagua-Cumbaratza-Los Encuentos-Bomboiza, 230/138 thousand volts

Celec EP Transelectric coordinates actions to obtain the environmental license for the new transmission system Dels...

EP Petroecuador began operations on the Shushufindi – Quito pipeline

EP Petroecuador began operations on the Shushufindi – Quito pipeline

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block 79
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 78
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 77
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 76
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 72
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 71
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 70
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 73
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 87
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago
  • Project: Bloque 86
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Gran Tierra Energy Ecuador  (GTE Ecuador)
  • GTE Ecuador is the local subsidiary of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., a company dedicated to the exploration and production of oil and gas (which also has operations in Colombia). The...
  • Company: Petrobell Inc.  (Petrobell)
  • Petrobell Inc. is an Ecuadorian firm based in Quito which performs activities related to the operation, exploration, exploitation, production, separation, storage, transport, an...
  • Company: Agip Ecuador S.A.  (Eni Ecuador)
  • Eni Ecuador, based in Quito, is a branch of the Refining & Marketing Division of the Italian firm Eni; and it is aimed at the national trading of LPG for household, commercial a...
  • Company: Mecanizados y Servicios Petroleros
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Mexico's migration policy crumbles after fatal fire

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Brazil electric power trading grows more than 30%

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end

Telecom Argentina expects to reach 22% renewable energy by year-end

Engecampo wins Petrobras refinery tender

Engecampo wins Petrobras refinery tender

Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers

Acquistion of Iberdrola Mexican assets sparks hope among renewable developers