El Salvador
News

El Salvador prepares tender for US$50mn water project

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
El Salvador, with the help of China, is preparing to put out to tender a US$50mn water project to supply municipalities of San Salvador that are facing hydric stress. 

The announcement was made Tuesday by the head of the state aqueducts and sewerage systems authority ANDA, Rubén Alemán (pictured). 

“We are working with him [the Chinese ambassador, Zhang Yanhu] on a project to bring water to seven municipalities in southern San Salvador,” Alemán said during an interview on social media. “We will not purify the water of the [Ilopango] lake per se, but we will drill wells around it and build a treatment plant, all the hydraulic lines, the electric [connections].”

Alemán added that the design of the project, which includes the drilling of eight wells, has been completed and that construction could start this year.  

“We have all technical, hydraulic and geologic studies, as well as the environmental ones to start with this as soon as possible,” he added. "The international tender will be published pretty soon."

Some of the municipalities that would benefit are Olocuilta, Texacuangos and Soyapango.

