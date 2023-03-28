Electrical Coordinator promotes tender for new transmission works for more than US$414 million
PRESS RELEASE from CEN
March 28, 2023
(Machine translation of the original release, issued in Spanish)
Santiago, March 28, 2023. The National Electrical Coordinator called for an international public tender for the award of the construction, execution and operation of 15 new transmission works included in Decree No. 257 of the Ministry of Energy, with an investment referential amounting to US$ 414.3 million.
Additionally, 14 conditional expansion works corresponding to Decree No. 200 are being tendered, for a referential amount of investment that reaches US$ 99.6 million. These works are added to the package of unconditional expansion works that began their bidding in January of this year , which considered 22 initiatives for a referential investment value of US$ 82 million.
Among the new works included in this process, the "New flow control system through storage Parinas - Lo Aguirre Sectioning Machine " stands out, a work that considers a referential investment of US$ 211 million and an execution period of 36 months from the date of publication of the Award Decree by the Ministry of Energy.
The new flow control system will have a capacity of at least 500 MVA and will support the system in the event of failure of any of the circuits of the 500kV corridor between the Parinas substations, located in the Antofagasta Region, in the commune of Tal -Tal, and Lo Aguirre Panel Saw, located in the Metropolitan Region, in the Pudahuel commune.
As part of the process, the Coordinator introduced a series of improvements to the bidding conditions for this process where, for example, a special section of technical specifications associated with the previously detailed flow control project is incorporated, to which is added the incorporation of new administrative requirements related to adherence to Good Practices in the management of Suppliers, Contractors and Subcontractors in the construction of energy projects promoted by the Ministry of Energy.
The bidding rules are available from Monday, March 27 on the Coordinator's website . Companies seeking to participate in the process must formalize the purchase of bases and registration in the Register of Participants until July 14 of this year.
Section 5.1 of the General Administrative Bases details the stages of the process, among which the reception of inquiries from the participants stands out until May 30 and the presentation of offers until August 22, considering a Coordinator Award. scheduled for November 3, 2023.
