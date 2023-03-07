PRESS RELEASE from Enel Green Power Chile

March 7, 2023

(Machine translation of the original release, issued in Spanish)

Santiago, March 7, 2023 – Enel Green Power Chile, a subsidiary of Enel Chile, began construction of its new El Manzano solar park, the company's first large-scale photovoltaic plant in the Metropolitan Region, specifically in the Tiltil commune . This new plant is hybrid, it will have a net power of approximately 99 MW of solar energy and it will also incorporate an energy storage system using batteries.

Through the development and operation of this new plant, EGP Chile will be able to generate annually around 226 GWh of 100% clean energy that will be injected into the National Electric System (SEN), avoiding the emission of more than 178 thousand tons of CO2 per year. .

On the other hand, thanks to the annual generation of this new plant, Enel will be able to supply energy to nearly 75,000 Chilean homes.

“We celebrate this milestone, because El Manzano will be Enel's first large-scale solar power generation project within the Metropolitan Region, which reinforces the company's strategy to bring renewable energy closer to large consumption centers. At the same time, it allows us to advance in our 2023-2025 strategic development plan through which we seek to add 1.9 GW of renewable capacity to the National Electric System, in addition to contributing to our long-term goal of being zero emissions by 2040," said Fabrizio Barderi, general manager of Enel Chile .

The El Manzano park is built on a 185-hectare property and for its development the installation of a total of 162,000 bifacial monocrystalline panels of 615 and 610 watts is contemplated, state-of-the-art technology in the development of photovoltaic plants that allows greater capture of the solar radiation and with it, better generation profiles.

During the peak of its construction, it will have the work of approximately 500 people and aspires to contribute to local development through the generation of shared value creation policies and also through the hiring of different types of local labor.