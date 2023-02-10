Energy storage is still in a nascent phase in Chile, but momentum is building.

Tailwinds are blowing because of the need to implement transmission congestion solutions in the short and medium-term and, in parallel, support the ongoing decarbonization of the country’s grid.

Hybrid projects that combine renewables parks with battery storage, or BESS, units are leading the charge – a trend likely to continue.

In terms of standalone storage plants, those not incorporated into the likes of a wind or solar farm, the pipeline is smaller.

Developers are nevertheless preparing as, in parallel, officials draft secondary legislation – due by November – that will govern the implementation of a 2022 law that, among other areas, covers injection and capacity remuneration for standalone units.

The country’s three main power generators – Enel Chile, AES Andes and Colbún – are in the vanguard, with storage projects in the testing, construction and evaluation phase. The biggest player by gross generation, Enel, expects to have around 1GW of storage capacity built by 2030, local daily DF reported recently.

Pablo Peñaranda, from US-based engineering, procurement, consulting and development firm Black & Veatch, told BNamericas that storage will likely advance along dual-tracks, with hybrids taking the lead.

“There may be many solar and wind projects that will only make commercial sense if an energy storage project is incorporated into them,” said Peñaranda, the company’s Latin America process industries, mining & manufacturing business development manager.

He added that the energy storage law would likely trigger investment.

“An increase in investment in energy storage projects is expected in the future. In fact, many of the renewable energy generating companies have already started – prior to the law – bidding processes for BESS projects, which seek to complement their current and future assets,” Peñaranda said.

This echoed comments made last quarter by two local lawyers.

In parallel, to help reduce congestion and support the energy transition, a major HVDC transmission line is under development and officials are working on associated legislative and procedural initiatives.

PROJECT PIPELINES

While just 263MW of storage capacity linked to a renewables plant is in the testing and construction phase, 939MW has an environmental license and 2.14GW is under evaluation, according to a January report from renewables and storage association Acera. New projects are trickling into environmental review agency SEA, the latest US$66mn hybrid project Cormorán, filed by local developer oEnergy and planned for south-central Maule region.

In the standalone space, 64MW is in operation, 60MW is under construction, 218MW has environmental approval and 617MW is in the environmental review phase, according to the report. Growth will likely be driven by a combination of private initiatives and public tenders.

National energy commission CNE is required to draw up a transmission plan every year, taking into account projects proposed by power sector players and national grid coordinator CEN’s power infrastructure expansion proposals. Among projects envisioned is a US$211mn storage initiative, earmarked for Chile’s 2021 transmission tender plan. The project involves incorporating storage capacity into the Lo Aguirre and Parinas substations, to control power flow along the 500kV lines that connect them.

The energy storage law, meanwhile, also opens the door for the entrance of distributed storage and injection assets, including electric vehicles.

