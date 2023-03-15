Brazilian colocation and infrastructure-as-a-service provider Eveo has opened a new datacenter in Curitiba, Paraná state, with the aim of supporting clients in the country's south region (Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná states).

This is the company's second datacenter, adding to a Tier 3 datacenter in São Paulo.

Eveo did not provide many details about the project, such as capacity and size, saying only that the facility is designed to operate independently, but is connected to its main site in São Paulo, both for contingency and service integration.

The distance between the two datacenters is 300km. Eveo offers mostly backup and colocation services.

The launch marks the beginning of the expansion for the company, founded in 2014.

Like other players in the market, Eveo is betting on the decentralization of data via edge computing architecture for regions beyond São Paulo, Fortaleza or Rio de Janeiro.

The company's expansion push foresees the activation of datacenters in three new geographic areas by the end of this year, although Eveo did not state the locations of these upcoming sites.

Overall, the firm's investments for this year are estimated at 20mn reais (US$3.77mn)

LATENCY

Eveo said that the deployment of the Curitiba datacenter enables low latencies for customers established in the region, namely for services such as digital telephony, internal system hosting, remote desktop services, critical file storage and disaster recovery.

“With the arrival of 5G, reducing latency, even at the millisecond level, can become a more relevant business differentiator for our customers,” COO and co-founder Lucas Vanzin said in a statement.

The Curitiba datacenter has the following certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, ISO 22301 and ISO 27001, as well as SOC compliance.

According to the company, customers will be connected through Cirion and Telefônica links.

The group maps 20,000 of the 4mn companies operating in the country's south, as potential clients.

On its website, Eveo reports having over 400 clients and more than 8,000 projects delivered.

Among these customers are Enel, Vivo, BRQ, iFood, Loggi and Mitsubishi Electric.