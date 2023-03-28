This is a machine translation of Feninfra's press release

The approval of the fiscal anchor (framework) proposed by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is fundamental for the resumption of growth, reduction of interest rates, attraction of investments for the productive sector and more expressive growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The assessment was made by the president of the National Federation of Call Centers, Installation and Maintenance of Telecommunications and IT Networks Infrastructure (Feninfra), Vivien Mello Suruagy. “Unlocking the negotiation of the new model will be decisive to reassure the economic agents and the Central Bank to reduce the Selic”, he points out.

“High interest rates cause economic downturn and discourage investments in the capital market or directly in production. With high rates, investors will prefer the comfort of a fixed income investment”, adds the director.

The definition of the new fiscal anchor - which replaces the old spending cap - to guarantee the soundness of public accounts will be crucial to recover the confidence of the entire market, adds Vivien Suruagy. “The economy cannot continue to slow down. Brazil needs investments and jobs, whether through the Stock Exchange or directly in the productive sector, notably in the telecommunications area, which is expanding 5G across the country”, he points out.

The president of Feninfra considers that, while the new rule is discussed, there is an environment of tension in the economy. “After the approval of the Transition PEC, with the increase in expenses beyond the ceiling, the increase in the fiscal deficit increased to R＄ 231.6 billion. The absence of a new fiscal rule led to insecurity among economic agents. This caused an increase in interest premiums in the market, in addition to increasing inflation expectations”, he stresses.

“An immediate definition is needed Given the position of Minister Haddad, we cannot be at the mercy of time and possible internal divergences within the government. We need responsibility with public spending”, he ponders.

Vivien Suruagy also recalls that, without defining the anchor, the tax reform will not be carried forward by the government. It also warns that the proposal defended by the extraordinary secretary of the Ministry of Finance responsible for the subject, Bernardo Appy, raises the taxation of the service sector too much, which accounts for 70% of jobs in the country.

“We need to discuss the tax issue more clearly, so as not to burden some sectors too much, to benefit others”, concludes the director.