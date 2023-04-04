Brazil
Press Release

FiBrasil, Grupo Voalle sign agreement for a management system for ISPs

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 04, 2023
This is a machine translation of FiBrasil's press release

São Paulo, April 4, 2023 – FiBrasil, one of the main companies in the national market in the neutral FTTH network (Fiber To The Home), and Grupo Voalle, which offers ERP solutions for Internet providers, have just signed an agreement to mutually offer their services. As a result, FiBrasil customers can now directly hire Voalle's services, while Voalle customers also have the option of purchasing FiBrasil's neutral network.

According to the terms of the partnership, FiBrasil will recommend ERPVoalle as a solution for the ISP's operation together with FiBrasil's Neutral Network. ERPVoalle is a complete management system that meets all the needs of an ISP, from managing the provider to optimizing internal routines, avoiding rework. Currently, the company has more than 350 ISPs in its portfolio and is present in 1,300 municipalities.

“By highlighting reference and ready-to-use integrators on its own platform, FiBrasil reduces the integration time for ISPs (regional providers with which it operates). In addition, the partnership will give these ISPs the possibility of increasing the capillarity of their operations to other locations that were not yet present”, says Andre Kriger, CEO of FiBrasil.

"We are looking for solid companies to integrate into our Voalle ecosystem throughout the country. FiBrasil is a fundamental partner in this journey, with the objective of offering the best technological solutions to our customers. Without a doubt, this agreement is very promising and lasting", he says Gilnei Engelmann, CEO of the Voalle Group."

About FiBrasil

FiBrasil is a neutral FTTH network company with a mission to bring high-quality fiber connectivity to more and more homes. Currently present in 22 Brazilian states, it serves operators and internet providers through shared infrastructure. The company supports flexible business models, offers a substantial increase in network quality and speed of availability, and eliminates the need for investments to build and maintain network infrastructure.

About the Voalle Group

The Voalle Group is made up of the companies Voalle Technology, which develops solutions such as ERPVoalle, SYNTESIS IT for infrastructure and network, and FINEE, its fintech, in addition to other business verticals. With clients throughout the national territory, authenticating more than 7 million users, the company fully meets the operational routines of small, medium and large ISPs. Closely following the evolution of the sector for more than 12 years, Voalle develops solutions that offer customers a competitive advantage and greater operational efficiency.

