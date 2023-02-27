Colombia
Former president Gaviria decries Colombia rate-freeze proposal

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 27, 2023
Former Colombian president César Gaviria (in photo) has warned that a government plan to fix public utility rates could deter investments in water, gas and electricity. 

The comments came after President Gustavo Petro published a draft decree in which he proposed to assume control of public service regulators CREG and CRA in a bid to cap prices for final consumers. 

In a letter sent to local media outlets, Gaviria (pictured) said the move threatened to return Colombia to the "statist model" in which most business sectors operated until the early 1990s. 

“In those years there was no private investment in public services, highway construction, airports and ports," said the current leader of the Liberal party, who was Colombia's president from 1990 to 1994. 

"It was, of course, a time when piped water coverage was 60%, the country did not have a single kilometer of dual-lane highways, our airports were insufficient and ports did not work. This is not the time to destroy what exists and, for ideological reasons, recreate the situation of the past, with all its problems, ills and deficiencies. You cannot run the risk that coverage will drop, quality will deteriorate and that the country will once again suffer the problems it suffered 40 or 50 years ago," he added. 

Last week, Medellín mayor Daniel Quintero requested permission from Petro to freeze the rates of Colombia's largest multi-utility EPM. If approved, the move would impact gas, water and power consumers in 10 departments, in addition to San Andrés and Providencia islands.

Private companies have expressed concern that price controls would make their businesses unprofitable and halt investments.

Medellín-based power company Celsia said on Wednesday that its capital expansion plans were on standby because of "regulatory and intervention risks."

"Naturally, confusion reigns and, above all, investment in these areas is paralyzed," Gaviria said. "Nobody can commit large resources in the long term if they don't know the regulations that the president is going to set and they don't know what are the legal norms that are going to replace the laws on public services."

The 75-year-old added: "If this situation of high uncertainty continues, it will be inevitable that Colombians suffer a deterioration in coverage and, above all, in the quality of public services. The decisions that the government is making will have an impact, resulting in a decrease in the wellbeing and quality of life of Colombians."

