GNLink and PetroReconcavo sign contract for natural gas liquefaction (LNG) and compression (CNG) project in the Carnaúba field, in Rio Grande do Norte
Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 08, 2024
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.