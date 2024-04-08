Brazil
Press Release

GNLink and PetroReconcavo sign contract for natural gas liquefaction (LNG) and compression (CNG) project in the Carnaúba field, in Rio Grande do Norte

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 08, 2024
Regasification LNG Midstream Company Gas Processing Upstream Company Gas pipelines Contract Awarded Downstream Company Oil & Gas Companies

