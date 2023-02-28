Government aims to fast-track permits for investment in Chile
BLOG ENTRY from InvestChile. Reproduced with permission.
February 2023
The National Evaluation and Productivity Commission (CNEP) received a new mandate from the Government of Chile to analyze priority sectoral permits for investment, identify barriers in the process, and propose improvements in their efficiency, predictability, and stability. The purpose of this study is to obtain the necessary information to develop policies that boost productivity in sectoral permits.
The study will be titled “Analysis of priority sectoral permits for investment in Chile”, and will be divided into two stages: the first stage will identify the priority sectoral permits required for the development of investment projects in Chile; and the second stage will propose recommendations to implement an efficient, predictable, and stable system for processing sectoral permits.
Initially, the document will address the purpose of the permits, the procedure for obtaining permits, the relationship between permits, and administrative review techniques. It will also identify international best practices and define priority permits to be included in the assessment, based on updated qualitative and quantitative evidence.
The proposals for the second stage aim to promote the development of sustainable investment projects, while ensuring that the assessment procedures continue to safeguard the quality of such projects and the protection of legal rights granted through sectoral permits.
“The institution has insisted on the need to implement measures that facilitate the mobilization of funds toward complex investment projects, while taking care to maintain the standards that the corresponding permits were designed to protect”, said the CNEP in a press release. The commission expects the study to be completed within a period of three months.
New Review
This is not the first time that the CNEP has reviewed Chile’s permit system. In 2019, the commission published a “Regulatory Review of Strategic Sectors”, which identified 400 permits required for investments in sectors including mining, energy, real estate, infrastructure, and industry, prioritizing 23 key permits.
On this occasion, the CNEP will conduct a more detailed analysis of those 23 permits, specifically focusing on priority permits for investments in Chile. From this starting point, it will identify all permits that must be obtained for any investment project (regardless of the sector), and the specific sectoral permits that must be obtained for investment projects in key sectors of Chile’s economy.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
New fund for stabilization of solidarity-type electricity rates will mean higher bills for customers
The Plataforma Energía marketplace estimated the magnitude of the increase.
Chile's Sierra Gorda mine starts operating with 100% renewable energy
The power purchase agreement is for 1,310GWh/y from solar, wind and hydroelectric sources and runs until 2039.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: PFV El Turpial
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV Caiti SpA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV Loros Tricahues^{8}
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV La Cotorra
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV Jilguero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV El Pelicano
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV Albatros
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Lumppen Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Gabardo Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Lucas Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Monte Verde Ingenieria SPA
- Company: Alto Solar SPA.
- Company: Andes Mainstream SpA (Andes Mainstream)
-
Andes Mainstream S.p.A. is a Chile-based renewable energy company and a subsidiary of Ireland's Mainstream Renewable Power. The company has a development portfolio that exceeds ...
- Company: Engie Laborelec Chile SpA (Engie Laborelec Chile)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: IDEA Consultores
- Company: AustrianSolar Development & Operation SpA (AustrianSolar Chile)
-
AustrianSolar Development & Operation SpA (AustrianSolar Chile), the local subsidiary of Vienna-based renewable energy company AustrianSolar, is focused on the development of so...