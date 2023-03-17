This Office of the Governor release was published using machine translation.

March 17, 2023 – The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro R. Pierluisi, and the Coordinator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nancy Casper, announced today the arrival of the first generators that will provide approximately 150 megawatts of additional electrical power to help stabilize the grid during hurricane season and that will be installed at the Palo Seco Thermal Power Plant.

After Hurricane Fiona, the government of Puerto Rico made a formal request for assistance from FEMA to stabilize the energy system, while the reconstruction of the electrical network, improvements to power generation plants, and large-scale projects continue. renewable energy scale. Last November, and in response to Governor Pierluisi's request, FEMA created the Working Group for the Stabilization of the Puerto Rico Electric System, which together with this administration and FEMA, is also made up of the federal Department of Energy, the Corps of Engineers of the United States Army and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The goal is to have these units operational at the peak of the hurricane season.

“The transformation of our electrical system is a priority for our administration and it is an area in which we have the unequivocal support of the federal government, both through FEMA and with the initiatives led by the Secretary of the United States Department of Energy. The Working Group proposed short-term actions to temporarily increase generation capacity, as well as to improve the transmission and distribution system. One of the main actions to increase generation is the deployment of several mega generators that will supply 350 megawatts of energy. Today we can announce that the first three mega generators have arrived, which will be part of the equipment that will supply 150 megawatts of energy from the Palo Seco Power Plant," said the governor.

The chief executive added that "this additional generation is extremely important to increase the capacity to provide electricity to our town and reduce unforeseen blackouts due to lack of generation or problems with the plants, especially in the hurricane season."

For his part, Casper indicated that “along with our local and federal partners, FEMA is working diligently to ensure that there is a provisional power generation system in place before the most active part of the hurricane season. This interim solution will help provide stability to Puerto Rico's electrical system, to maintain enough power and reserve capacity to meet the needs of its customers."

Pierluisi explained that provisional generation capacity is essential to reduce the risk of unforeseen power outages and complement reserve generation capacity. These actions will support ongoing repairs to the existing electrical system which, in turn, will set the conditions for a successful transition to renewable energy infrastructure. Both actions contribute to the ultimate goal of building a stable electrical system in Puerto Rico in support of PR100, a long-term renewable energy plan that proposes the transition of Puerto Rico to a grid powered by 100 percent renewable energy sources. or alternatives by 2050.

The purchasing and contracting process is handled by the US Army Corps of Engineers. For the installation of these first three mega generators, Weston Solutions was contracted, and for the next ones there is already an active proposal requirement that should be completed soon. All of the work that FEMA and the Task Force are doing is being coordinated with the local component of the energy system so that the work is done systematically.

“We are all focused on advancing the transformation and modernization of the electrical system, so that in this way our people have the stable and reliable service they deserve. I once again thank President Biden's administration because it continues to support Puerto Rico with word and action," Governor Pierluisi concluded.