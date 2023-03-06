Grupo ICE improves international credit rating granted by Fitch
This ICE release was published using machine translation.
This Monday, March 6, the Fitch firm –global credit risk evaluator– improved the long-term international credit rating of the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) and Subsidiaries by two levels, placing it at BB- with a stable outlook; previously it was located at B.
The promotion reflects the link between ICE and its companies with the rating given to Costa Rica. Fitch bases the new assessment on the strategic relevance of the corporation for the national gear, as well as its impact on the country's political and financial environment.
“We receive this reclassification with great optimism. The improvement strengthens our financial reputation and consolidates our position of trust, solidity and credibility”, stated Keiner Arce, ICE Finance Manager.
According to the report, the rating is also based on points such as a diversified portfolio of assets, a moderate capital spending program and a solid position in the electricity and telecommunications markets. Additionally, the increase in income and the reduction of expenses in the operations of Grupo ICE stand out.
Finally, Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE, indicated that “the news encourages us to continue working hard to add value to our clients and to the country's economy. We are applying actions to encourage competitiveness, the electrification of processes and the implementation of next-generation telecommunications technologies”.
Fitch Update for ICE and Subsidiaries
• Scope: long term.
• Current rating: BB-.
• Outlook: stable.
• Action: affirmed.
