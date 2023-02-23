Guatemala
Guatemala postpones US$125mn highway upgrade

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Planned to start in January, the US$125mn upgrade of Guatemala’s Escuintla-Puerto Quetzal highway was pushed back to late April or early May. 

Officials from Marhnos Guatemala, part of the Convia consortium which won the PPP contract – the country’s first – confirmed the change to BNamericas.

In a plebiscite on February 19, 99% of voters in San José municipality rejected the upgrade under the PPP modality. However, turnout was far below 20%, so the result is non-binding.

But local organizations are still urging the government to rescind the contract and threatened to take the case to international courts.

