Heavy rains and cyclone Yaku are causing heavy infrastructure damage in Peru, sinking hopes of an economic recovery in March.

National civil defense authority Indeci reported nearly 60 deaths and 14,000 homes damaged since the rainy season started in September, but precipitation intensified last week.

“Although [the cyclone and the rains] are not classified as part of the El Niño phenomenon … they will have an impact on the [GDP] figure projected for 2023,” Camilo Carrillo, infrastructure head at EY Perú, told BNamericas.

Overall, 18 key roads are blocked and traffic on another 76 is limited, according to transport agency Sutran. Most of the roadblocks and damage have been seen in Ancash, La Libertad, Lambayeque and Piura regions.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a state of emergency in six regions and several districts of Lima. A bill to add 8.2bn soles (US$2.17bn) to the 2023 budget has also been approved, with 4bn soles earmarked for emergency spending, according to the economy and finance ministry.

Officials also announced the restructuring of reconstruction authority ARCC, originally founded to manage the aftermath of El Niño in 2017. According to the defense ministry, the focus will be on drainage systems and river basins.

Although ARCC has overseen major works, it has not prioritized prevention. "The works that began – and are being completed – are social, educational and health infrastructure. Preventive works – watershed protection, river defenses, among others – are just being worked on. It's ironic that one of the best construction players didn't do one of the first things it had to: to prevent," Carrillo said.

Some construction works have also been halted by the heavy rains, with Rosa María Castañeda, CEO of Lima investment fund Invermet, telling reporters that the site of the Huaycoloro bridge was flooded. “We will have to do cleaning work and reinforcement of structures, wait for the rain to pass and then resume [work],” she said.

The comptroller general lists 1,880 halted construction projects across the country, albeit not necessarily because of the bad weather, involving investments of 21bn soles, most of which are being carried out by regional or local governments.