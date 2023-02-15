Mexico
News

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Licensing & Concessions Highways - Roads
The recently announced 7.8% increase in tolls on the Mexican federal highway network will result in a hike in construction costs, according to an industry representative. 

The head of the Mexican construction chamber (CMIC) in Sonora state, Jorge Aguirre Robles, told local media on Monday that the increase will have on impact on the costs of transporting materials. 

“Of course, this will end up having an effect in a certain way because all the cost increases for logistics and merchandise transfers are finally added to the product and the end customer is the one who pays for it,” Aguirre reportedly said. 

The infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) announced on February 7 that it would increase highway tolls on the federal network operated by state concessionaires Fonadin and Capufe due to inflation. 

According to the latest update, Mexico’s federal highways totaled 50,798km.

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

