Honduras’ power regulator CREE has approved reference terms to audit the variable generation costs of thermo units.

The five-month contract offered through an international call for bids entails proposing a scheme for the declaration and verification of the costs applicable to the national context.

The proposal must include the identification of new regulations to improve current norms, as well as recommendations for actions that stakeholders must follow.

The reference terms are available here and in the Documents box in the upper-right corner.

Sector pricing has come under scrutiny by the government, particularly contracts held by private generators, in a bid to lower rates and address financial shortfalls facing state power company Enee.

Using information from national dispatch center CND, CREE highlights higher than forecast weekly marginal costs in 2022 due to an increase in fuel prices.

