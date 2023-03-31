Honduras’ Central District, which covers 28 municipalities, including Tegucigalpa, presented a 3bn-lempira (US$121mn) infrastructure budget for this year.

The amount covers building an overpass at Mateo roundabout, demanding 200mn lempiras, according to Radio América, rehabilitation of Juan Pablo II boulevard, and the construction of dams and flood control measures.

“We are starting to launch the first badge, [that contains] small and bigger-sized projects,” mayor Jorge Aldana was quoted as saying by news site Hondudiario.

According to Aldana, some small projects were greenlighted during the first quarter, such as rehabilitation works in neighborhoods. Larger projects would be evaluated by mid-year.

Of the total budget, nearly 670mn lempiras have been earmarked for flood mitigation works like walls and ditches.