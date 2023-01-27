Honduras
News

Honduras seeks expressions of interest for dam works

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 27, 2023
Dams Distribution network Potable water system Potable water treatment plants
Honduras seeks expressions of interest for dam works

Honduras' capital Tegucigalpa is receiving documentation and applications for dam construction and rehabilitation through February 13.

The director of state water utility Sanaa’s metropolitan department, Arturo Tróchez, confirmed to BNamericas that a key project relates to the planned Jiniguare dam. 

Last year, Tróchez told BNamericas that “we are planning to make the official announcement for the construction of the Jiniguare dam, [which will hold] 16-20mn cubic meters of water, this June. We will be publishing the tender for this project immediately.”

But calls for expressions of interest were only launched on January 9 under IDs PRECA-EC-01-AMDC-2023 and PRECA-ECS-02-AMDC-2023, which also include repairs or adaptation of existing ones.

The calls started the prequalification process and qualifying companies will be included in public works registry. 

Complementary dam works involve construction, replacement, rehabilitation and expansion of water systems, water treatment plants, storage tanks, electric, hydraulic, and mechanical works, and complementary road and sewage works.

