Mexico City advances trolleybus projects
Transport authorities are focusing on works and tenders for the 2.9bn-peso (US$140mn) elevated trolleybus system in Mexico City’s Iztapalapa district and the 7.3bn-peso trolleybus corridor between Santa Martha metro station and Chalco municipality in Mexico state.
Bids for a supervision contract to ensure quality of works for the Acahualtepec-Santa Martha stretch and Santa Martha station and a viaduct will be opened on March 31, according to the tender call (LO-09-635-009000963-N-14-2023) published on procurement site Compranet.
The project was already inaugurated by mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in September, following months of delays, but this tender is for a contract to guarantee the construction quality of the 7.4km track.
The viaduct is 5m above ground and serves 10 stations, connecting the Constitución de 1917 modal transfer center (Cetram) and Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México. It will pass the city’s most populated area, Iztapalapa, and create a connection with the subway and the Cablebús cable car system.
In May 2020, Mexican firm Impulsora de Desarrollo Integral (Indisa) was awarded the construction contract and works started that same month. This is Mexico City’s first elevated trolleybus system and Sheinbaum has suggested that it could be expanded.
Chalco-Santa Martha
Meanwhile, engineering firm Senermex’s infrastructure and transport head Sergio León Tenorio told BNamericas recently that the firm is wrapping up the executive plan for the trolleybus corridor, which was awarded by Mexico state’s mass transit and cable car systems authority Sitramytem last year to a consortium comprising La Peninsular Compañía Constructora and Alcance Total.
“The work has already begun, there are already active fronts and well, it is practically under development,” he said.
The project will complement Mexico City’s efforts to improve transport in Iztapalapa district.
The 20km Chalco-Santa Martha line will follow the same route as a suburban rail line President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to complete before the end of his term in 2024.
