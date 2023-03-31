Mexico
News

Mexico City advances trolleybus projects

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Tenders Passenger transport Bus rapid transit (BRT) system Multimodal
Mexico City advances trolleybus projects

Transport authorities are focusing on works and tenders for the 2.9bn-peso (US$140mn) elevated trolleybus system in Mexico City’s Iztapalapa district and the 7.3bn-peso trolleybus corridor between Santa Martha metro station and Chalco municipality in Mexico state.

Bids for a supervision contract to ensure quality of works for the Acahualtepec-Santa Martha stretch and Santa Martha station and a viaduct will be opened on March 31, according to the tender call (LO-09-635-009000963-N-14-2023) published on procurement site Compranet.

The bases are available in the Documents tab on the right-hand side.

The project was already inaugurated by mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in September, following months of delays, but this tender is for a contract to guarantee the construction quality of the 7.4km track. 

The viaduct is 5m above ground and serves 10 stations, connecting the Constitución de 1917 modal transfer center (Cetram) and Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México. It will pass the city’s most populated area, Iztapalapa, and create a connection with the subway and the Cablebús cable car system. 

In May 2020, Mexican firm Impulsora de Desarrollo Integral (Indisa) was awarded the construction contract and works started that same month. This is Mexico City’s first elevated trolleybus system and Sheinbaum has suggested that it could be expanded. 

Chalco-Santa Martha

Meanwhile, engineering firm Senermex’s infrastructure and transport head Sergio León Tenorio told BNamericas recently that the firm is wrapping up the executive plan for the trolleybus corridor, which was awarded by Mexico state’s mass transit and cable car systems authority Sitramytem last year to a consortium comprising La Peninsular Compañía Constructora and Alcance Total

“The work has already begun, there are already active fronts and well, it is practically under development,” he said. 

The project will complement Mexico City’s efforts to improve transport in Iztapalapa district.

The 20km Chalco-Santa Martha line will follow the same route as a suburban rail line President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to complete before the end of his term in 2024.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Jorge Mendoza Sánchez, general director of the development bank, said it is readying a strategy to finance basic infrastructure projects to pave th...

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

The biggest facility requires some 3.3bn pesos (US$183mn) and is planned for Nuevo León state.

How Spain’s big construction are faring in LatAm

How Spain’s big construction are faring in LatAm

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban rail consultancy

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban rail consultancy

ERM acquires Latin American sustainable finance and ESG consultancy, NINT

ERM acquires Latin American sustainable finance and ESG consultancy, NINT

Federal govt to reassign US$50mn for Mexico City-Toluca train

Federal govt to reassign US$50mn for Mexico City-Toluca train

Data insights: Infrastructure construction accelerates in early 2023

Data insights: Infrastructure construction accelerates in early 2023

ACCIONA earns €441 million and closes the year with an investment of €2,004 million

ACCIONA earns €441 million and closes the year with an investment of €2,004 million

Mexico federal auditors reportedly detect billions in irregularities linked to infra and energy projects

Mexico federal auditors reportedly detect billions in irregularities linked to infra and energy projects

Head of SICT supervises strategic infrastructure projects in Cancun

Head of SICT supervises strategic infrastructure projects in Cancun

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Equipos Eléctricos de Baja California  (EEBC)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Mexico City advances trolleybus projects toward conclusion

Mexico City advances trolleybus projects toward conclusion

Colombia's Ecopetrol 'cooperating' with competition regulator

Colombia's Ecopetrol 'cooperating' with competition regulator

Pátria’s cybersecurity firm eyes Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru

Pátria’s cybersecurity firm eyes Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru

Mexico cement producers aim to slash CO2 emissions

Mexico cement producers aim to slash CO2 emissions

New Brazil fund sets sights on mature 5G, renewable energy projects

New Brazil fund sets sights on mature 5G, renewable energy projects