Brazil
News

How Brazil’s BNDES plans to double its lending

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Economics Federal Government Financial results Financing Project Finance Commercial Bank Development and Integration Bank
Latin America’s largest development bank, Brazilian lender BNDES, is looking to double its lending operations by 2026.

“Our plan is to return to the historic level of BNDES disbursements, which is 2% of the country's GDP. For this, we want to double the size of BNDES by 2026 so that it can fulfill its role in economic and social development," said its president Aloizio Mercadante at a press conference where he presented the 2022 results.

BNDES increased its lending 51.6% last year to 97.5bn reais (US$18.3bn), which represented around 1% of GDP.

Mercadante, who assumed his post in February, said BNDES will double its lending by reducing the dividends it pays to the federal government and also by new ways of charging interest rates.

“Why does Banco do Brasil pay 40% in dividends and BNDES pays 60%?" asked Mercadante regarding the existing dividend policy for commercial and development banks owned by the federal government.

BNDES uses the long-term interest rate (TLP) model, based on monthly inflation, to calculate loan instalments, and Mercadante is looking to change this. “We want to be able to use other rates for different clients," he said.

The bank plays a key role in the Brazilian economy since it is one of the main vehicles of the federal government to provide financing for long-term projects and companies.

During the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-22), BNDES reduced its lending and focused on structuring concessions and privatizations.

Bolsonaro advocated for less state intervention in the economy and paved the way for private banks and the capital market to gain participation in long-term financing.

The current change in BNDES’ strategy is viewed with concern among analysts who fear it may crowd out private sector lenders.

"The biggest fear is that BNDES will revert to a policy of subsidized lending rates for some sectors, which will cause major long-term distortions in the economy as we have seen in the past," Carlos Daltozo, head of equity analysis and a banking analyst at Eleven Financial Research, told BNamericas.

As banks make money when they help companies obtain capital market financing, they stand to lose out when BNDES becomes more aggressive with its lending, Daltozo added.

