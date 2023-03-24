ICE statement

This is an automated translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

On April 24, 2023, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) will receive proposals from legal entities interested in bidding for the sale of energy from photovoltaic solar plants with a capacity equal to or less than 20 megawatts.

For this process, the projects that have the current eligibility declaration and whose source corresponds to solar radiation captured through photovoltaic panels will be considered. As a result, ICE will select the proposals until they reach a cumulative capacity of no more than 130 megawatts.

This contest is part of the efforts made by the Institute to consolidate the national electrical matrix –based on renewable resources–, boost the economy and apply business schemes that continue to provide the country with quality services and competitive rates.

On the other hand, in the coming weeks, ICE will publish in the Official Gazette La Gaceta the contest for the purchase of energy from generation plants that use the wind. By the same means, the requirements to present eligibilities of generation projects with municipal solid waste will be reported.

The calls are made in accordance with the Regulations to Chapter I of Law No. 7200 , of March 2012 and the Procedure for the selection of projects and existing generation plants for the sale of electricity to ICE Law 7200 (Chapter I), version 2 , published in La Gaceta No. 173 of September 12, 2022.

To participate in this selection process, interested legal entities must submit the documentation requested in the Terms of Reference corresponding to the calls.