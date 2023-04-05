Honduras
International call issued for Honduran hybrid power project

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
International call issued for Honduran hybrid power project

Bidding has begun for a hybrid power project on the Honduran island of Guanaja in the Islas de la Bahía archipelago off the country’s Caribbean coast.

In January, Honduras’ state power company Enee and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology signed an agreement for the project, which will cost nearly US$15mn.

Korea’s government will provide US$14.7mn which the Asian nation’s trade, industry and energy ministry will manage.

The project entails the installation of a 2.32MWp solar photovoltaic park with a minimum of 6.34MWh battery storage. Guanaja is home to over 7,000 people.

Participation is open to firms from Central America, Europe, and South Korea, and offers are due by April 30, according to the procurement notice.

