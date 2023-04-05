International call issued for Honduran hybrid power project
Bidding has begun for a hybrid power project on the Honduran island of Guanaja in the Islas de la Bahía archipelago off the country’s Caribbean coast.
In January, Honduras’ state power company Enee and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology signed an agreement for the project, which will cost nearly US$15mn.
Korea’s government will provide US$14.7mn which the Asian nation’s trade, industry and energy ministry will manage.
The project entails the installation of a 2.32MWp solar photovoltaic park with a minimum of 6.34MWh battery storage. Guanaja is home to over 7,000 people.
Participation is open to firms from Central America, Europe, and South Korea, and offers are due by April 30, according to the procurement notice.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Honduras)
New commissioner of the CREE of Honduras sworn in
New CREE commissioner sworn in
Participant Energy Announces Groundbreaking Construction on Largest Privately-Owned Solar System In Honduras
Participant Energy Announces Groundbreaking Construction on Largest Privately-Owned Solar System In Honduras
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Honduras)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: El Tablón multipurpose dam
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Los Llanitos y Jicatuyo hydropower plants
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Cañaveral - Río Lindo hydro complex repotentiation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Jilamito Hydroelectric Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Francisco Morazán hydroelectric plant modernization (El Cajón's Fifth Turbine Installation)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Tornillito hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Chinchayote Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Valencia hydro plant (Patuca 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Arenal hydroelectric plant (Phase I-II)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Mixcure hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Conhydra S.A. (Conhydra)
- Company: CGE Comercializadora SPA (CGE Comercializadora)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Viakable, S.A. de C.V. (Viakable)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: CJR Renewables SGPS, S.A. (CJR Renewables)
-
CJR Renewables SGPS, S.A. is a Portuguese EPC service provider with global operations in the renewable energy sector. In 1993, the company became a public works contractor and i...
- Company: Applus Services S.A. (Applus+)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Compañía Eléctrica El Platanal S.A. (Celepsa)
-
Peruvian generator Celepsa operates the 220MW El Platanal hydro plant located in the provinces of Canete and Yauyos, on the Canete River. The plant, which was commissioned in Ap...